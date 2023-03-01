Sony has finally revealed its 2023 TV lineup and it’s all about its QD-OLED flagship

After skipping out on its usual announcement at CES, Sony has finally revealed its 2023 television lineup.

As seen by The Verge, a new QD-OLED television leads the lineup as Sony’s new flagship television. Outside of that, most of the updates are relatively modest and range from some new environmental considerations as well as a new Game Mode menu that brings the brand closer to similar experiences on Samsung, LG, and other brands.

One of the new features this year is called XR Clear Image, which “adapts picture adjustments based on the quality of the source material.”

If it’s genuine 4K content from a streaming service or UHD Blu-ray disc, the TV won’t mess with the image much. But Sony says its system is smart enough to detect 1080p video — even in cases where the TV is getting a 4K signal — and it will add extra refinement to the image processing while preserving elements like film grain and being respectful of creator intent.

The A95L, Sony’s successor to the A96K and this year’s flagship model, achieves peak brightness that is 200% brighter when compared to the previous model due to the new QD-OLED technology built into it. It will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch. In addition to the new flagship, the company is also rolling out the X90L (successor to the X90K), the A80L (successor to the A80K), and the X93L, which is replacing the X95K. Each of those other models offer relatively modest picture quality upgrades over last year.

In addition to the new models, Sony is also launching some new software experiences. One of those is a new Eco Dashboard to encourage users to be more power-conscious.

The Eco Dashboard is a central hub (accessible from the homescreen) that encourages customers to be eco-conscious and mindful of settings that draw more power. As you enable eco-friendly options, the tree grows. If you turn them off, the tree sheds that green and will appear bare. All of these settings are still found in the usual menus, but Sony wanted to put them together in one place.

The company is also launching a new Gaming menu to give gamers quick access to needed settings.

Sony’s implementation lets you toggle VRR, motion blur reduction, black equalizer / contrast adjustments, and a persistent on-screen crosshair. There will also be an option to adjust the screen size of your game if you want a smaller window on a large-size TV for whatever reason.

If you want to watch the entire announcement, Sony has put the reveal video on YouTube. Check it out below:

Sony did not announce the pricing lineup for the new models just yet, but did confirm that they will be coming out in the “spring.”