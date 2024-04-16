Something strange happened: I stopped caring about Apple’s Vision Pro

I’ve been a fan of the Apple Vision Pro since even before Apple actually announced the spatial computer. I still am. I want that future where we wear sophisticated computers on our heads. That is, I want devices that can replace the iPhone and more immersive content and augmented reality support for mobile experiences.

Furthermore, I still think the Vision Pro, as flawed and incomplete as it might be, is a headset that Apple needs right now. Not as an internal prototype, but as a first-gen product that users and developers can try.

The headset features tech advancements that will one day let Apple launch AR glasses. But Apple can’t skip straight to the finish line because there are too many technological barriers. We need stopgap solutions like the Vision Pro so people can grow accustomed to this new computing experience while Apple continues to work toward building the AR glasses of the future.

I’ve wanted to experience all that since the early days of the Vision Pro. Not just because I write about tech products for a living, but because I’m genuinely excited. However, I recently found that I no longer have the same passion for this new Apple product, one that’s still unavailable to me.

Apple launched the Vision Pro only in the US, and an international rollout is pending. Reports say the Vision Pro might hit other markets by the time WWDC 2024 kicks off in June, but Apple has yet to announce anything. I could buy a Vision Pro in Europe right now, but that would mean getting an incomplete experience. You need a US Apple ID to use the Vision Pro to its fullest.

When the time comes that the Vision Pro is actually available in my region, I’d want support for this device, so I’d probably get AppleCare Plus to protect the Vision Pro against accidents. After all, the spatial computer isn’t cheap at $3,500. Also, I’d want to test the Vision Pro both when buying it, and in the first weeks after purchase. I might have to return the headset if it makes me nauseated or if I find it difficult to work with it.

Because yes, I’d want the Vision Pro to become a part of my work experience. I’d want to use it for long stretches of time alongside the Mac to improve my productivity. I don’t just want to consume content on the headset.

A Vision Pro user looking at various open apps. Image source: Apple Inc.

With all that in mind, I’ve found in recent weeks that I no longer care about when the Vision Pro will start shipping in Europe. I haven’t been thinking about it at all, which isn’t what usually happens with new devices I’m considering buying. It only dawned on me recently that it must have been weeks since any thoughts of the Vision Pro even entered my mind.

Maybe I’ve just consumed too much Vision Pro content to really care anymore. It’s the nature of my job. We’ve learned everything about the spatial computer since the gadget launched a few months ago. But I don’t lose interest as fast with other gadgets, like iPhones or Macs.

This made me question my intention to buy the Vision Pro. Maybe I’ve subconsciously realized that I might not use the Vision Pro as much as I thought I would. I definitely don’t want the Vision Pro to become a $4,000+ paperweight on my desk that I’d regret buying. My brain might finally be knocking some sense into me.

When the Vision Pro hits European markets, I will probably go for a demo. Actually using the Vision Pro might get some of that initial excitement back. Because if it doesn’t, I won’t bother with the spatial computer until Apple gives us more reasons to get one.