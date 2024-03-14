Vision Pro’s next launch markets might have leaked, and I’m excited

The US continues to be the only market where Apple is selling the Vision Pro, but the spatial computer might hit more countries in the near future. Some rumors say it might happen before Apple’s next WWDC event, which is usually set for early June. While Apple is yet to announce international release dates for the Vision Pro, a code discovery indicates a wider launch is coming.

Apple might launch the Vision Pro in up to nine new additional markets in the near future if this finding is accurate. The list includes China, Australia, Canada, Japan, Singapore, UK, France, Germany, and Korea. That’s an exciting prospect, as I’ve been waiting for the Vision Pro to land in Europe.

Currently, the Vision Pro keyboard only supports English and Emoji, as the Vision Pro is available in the US alone. MacRumors discovered code that adds support for other languages as follows:

Cantonese, Traditional

Chinese, Simplified

English (Australia)

English (Canada)

English (Japan)

English (Singapore)

English (UK)

French (Canada)

French (France)

German (Germany)

Japanese

Korean

Apple probably wouldn’t add these languages to the Vision Pro keyboards without planning to launch the spatial computer in those markets. Considering the list of languages above, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also potential markets where the Vision Pro might be available next.

We still need a proper launch announcemnt from Apple, however. Also, it’s unclear whether Apple plans to roll out the Vision Pro to all these markets simultaneously or go for a more staggered approach.

A person using Vision Pro while walking around in a room.

Unlike other products, the Vision Pro is more difficult to manufacture, so Apple has limited stock. Reports say Apple will manufacture about 400,000 units in the first year. According to unofficial figures, it sold about half of that during preorders in the US.

The Vision Pro purchase can also involve a demo in an Apple store if you don’t want to order the wearable online and go through a face scan via the iPhone. Apple retail staff have to be trained to provide those demos as well as after-sales support. All of that makes the purchase process a bit more complicated.

I’ll also add that the Vision Pro has arrived unofficially in Europe. Scalpers are still selling it online, and I could get one immediately if I so desired. The markup wouldn’t even be as high as you’d expect. It’s not like people are in a hurry to buy a device that starts at $3,499. In fact, I could have purchased the spatial computer for a price similar to the US recently. Some scalpers are probably dying to offload the stock.

However, these units are locked to the US market. You need an Apple ID tied to the US to use them; otherwise, the whole thing is pointless.

On that note, it’ll be interesting to see whether Apple will continue to use Apple ID restrictions once it expands the Vision Pro availability to other markets. I’m thinking of the EU region where I’ll buy the Vision Pro.

Once the Vision Pro launches in France and Germany, anyone in the EU will be able to get one with ease. At least in theory. But if the spatial computer needs Apple IDs tied to France and Germany, then that will continue to be a problem.