Some Pixel 9 Pro preorders will come with a mysterious gift

Google will launch the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold on August 13th, but the company couldn’t wait that long to show them off. That’s why it already revealed the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, confirming the leaked designs in the process.

Google isn’t doing it solely to put an end to the seemingly endless stream of leaks that’s spoiling every Pixel 9 surprise. After all, this is a dance we see with every Pixel generation. It’s bigger than getting ahead of leaks this year. Otherwise, Google could have teased the handsets back in May at I/O 2024. It’s probably all about the imminent launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, which will compete directly against Google’s Pixels, including the brand-new Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

I’m only speculating, of course, but that’s because Google has gone above and beyond revealing the designs. In some markets, it’s already teasing a mysterious gift that will be available to lucky buyers who order fast.

Pixel fans in Australia, Japan, and Singapore will be entitled to the special preorder freebie. This is according to teasers that appeared on the local Google Stores now that Google has shown the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold clips in teaser videos.

The first teaser says, “Be the first to order the new Google Pixel 9 Pro phones and receive a limited edition collectible.” It shows a mysterious Google-branded box and tells customers it’s a “limited-time offer, while supply lasts.” Tap the “Don’t miss out” button, and you’ll see a larger photo of the box that might ship with your preorder.

Pixel 9 Pro preorder teaser in Australia. Image source: Google

It’s apparently a “limited-edition collectible,” a “special gift” that early adopters will receive. Google further teases what the box might contain, hinting it’s a part of the Pixel design history:

Own a piece of Google Pixel design history, exclusively for the first orders of our new Pixel 9 Pro phones. Limited time while supply lasts – be quick.

What could it be? There are no wrong guesses here. Maybe it’s an LG Nexus 4, which is technically a piece of Google Pixel design history. Maybe it’s a rear-facing fingerprint sensor that was found on early Pixel phones. Or perhaps you’ll get Project Soli parts that Google never used beyond the Pixel 4. Maybe it’s the camera bar that’s going away on the Pixel 9 phones.

That said, I am intrigued. I wonder why Google has chosen these specific markets for the limited promotion. The company must be trying to increase sales in these countries this year, with a big focus on the more expensive Pixel 9 Pro models.

What is in that box? Image source: Google

Speaking of countries where the Pixel 9 phones will be available, it looks like Google is about to launch the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in multiple markets, including Australia, Japan, and Singapore, where it’s running this preorder deal. Other markets will include the US, UK, Canada, Denmark, Germany, France, and Taiwan. These are the countries where local Google Stores have posted the new Pixel 9 teaser.

The first-gen Pixel Fold got a much more limited launch. Google only sold it in the US, UK, Germany, and Japan.

With several weeks to go until Google’s August 13th Pixel 9 event, I wouldn’t be surprised to see this preorder perk get leaked before then.