Some Google Maps users now get free Google Fi wireless service

Some Google Maps users might have recently received notifications that they qualify for free Google Fi wireless service for the remainder of the year. That’s a value of up to $195 in free service for three months of Google Fi coverage, assuming users who get the notifications want to take advantage of the offer.

Unfortunately, the Google Fi promo does not extend to all Google Maps users. There’s a key condition to trigger the Google Fi offer. But if Google keeps the deal in place, others might soon qualify. You have to be a Google Maps Local Guide to get the deal.

Google is offering the free service as a reward for contributions to Google Maps. And the promo might inspire other Google Maps users to contribute more to the navigation app.

If you’re contributing content to Google Maps but have not seen any Google Fi promos, it means you haven’t met Google’s eligibility conditions. Android Central and Mishaal Rahman reported on the offer, as various Google Maps users have received notifications about it.

A screenshot reveals that Google chose the Google Fi promo to thank Google Maps contributors for their additions to the navigation platform. The notification lets you redeem the promo, and there’s a deadline too. You have until October 31st to decide whether to take advantage of the complimentary Google Fi service.

Google is offering free Google Fi service for the rest of the year for some local guides. Check your email!



Screenshot via @Deadman_Android pic.twitter.com/GJlqJhqk9d — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 1, 2022

Google Maps users who are also Local Guides already have a cellular plan. You need data to make the most of Google Maps. But you can still test the Google Fi line if you’ve received the offer.

There are some strings attached, however. While you can ditch the Google Fi promo after the three-month promo ends, you will have to be a first-time Google Fi user to redeem the Google Maps offer. Moreover, you will need to port your number to Google Fi. That’s an extra hassle for some people.

Also, Local Guides in international Google Maps need not wait for their Google Fi promo. That’s because the deal is valid only in the US, where Google operates its Google Fi service.

Google Maps users who want to become Local Guides can do so from the mobile app. Just look for the Contribute menu to get started. After that, you can add content to Google Maps, including reviews and photos.

