Slack just introduced a ChatGPT app

Virtually every company will attempt to implement generative AI into their apps and services in the coming months. For example, on Tuesday, Salesforce partnered with OpenAI to bring a ChatGPT app to its popular instant messaging platform Slack.

In a blog post, Salesforce revealed that the ChatGPT app will be able to offer instant conversation summaries, research tools, and writing assistance. If you use Slack for work, there have probably been times when you’ve come back from lunch to find hundreds of unread messages. Don’t want to skim through them all manually? No problem! Just ask ChatGPT to summarize everything you missed, and you’ll be up to speed in no time.

The ChatGPT app will also help Slack users draft messages in seconds. This will be an incredibly useful tool for generating fast status updates and meeting summaries. On the other hand, I have a feeling that some of my coworkers are going to use it just to avoid having to talk to me about The Mandalorian and letting ChatGPT respond as it sees fit.

Salesforce says the ChatGPT app was built on top of Slack’s platform, and its customers will have granular controls to manage third-party access to Slack data. OpenAI will not use the data that the ChatGPT app has permission to access to train the language model.

“OpenAI has been a great Slack customer, and we’re even more excited for them to be an amazing Slack partner,” said Noah Desai Weiss, Chief Product Officer at Slack. “The ChatGPT app for Slack deeply integrates the power of OpenAI’s cutting edge large language models into Slack’s conversational interface. There couldn’t be a more natural fit. This will give customers new superpowers by helping them tap the collective knowledge of their organization’s channel archives. We’re excited to partner with OpenAI to bring more generative AI powers directly into Slack to deliver productivity efficiencies for everyone.”

If you want to implement the ChatGPT app into your own Slack channels, you can sign up for the beta waitlist on OpenAI’s website. Neither Salesforce nor OpenAI shared details about how many users will get into the beta or when invites will start going out.