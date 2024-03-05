Shure MoveMic could revolutionize audio for outdoor content creation

Shure just announced its new MoveMic, the company’s smallest dual-channel, direct-to-phone wireless lavalier solution. Shure calls this microphone the best-sounding option in the business, crafted for content creators, videographers, and mobile journalists. The company wants to create a new standard for broadcast-quality wireless audio with “unparalleled clarity and reliability.”

Shure MoveMic weighs 8.2g and is virtually invisible when worn, which helps for discreet mobile audio capture. It offers seamless connectivity to smartphones via the MOTIV apps and universal compatibility with cameras, computers, and more.

Image source: Shure

More impressively, Shure says you can get up to eight hours of straight recording, with a total of 24 hours when you charge the microphone in its USB-C charging case – just like AirPods.

For the company, “MoveMic isn’t just another microphone; it’s a revolution in portable audio, designed to make high-quality recording accessible anywhere, anytime.” Still, it’s important to note that to take full advantage of this device, it’s needed to use Shure MOTIV’s video app for “lightning-fast setup time.”

Image source: Shure

In addition, Shure promises IPX4-rated to withstand rain, spills, and splashes. With that, TikToker, interviewers, and anyone in between will be able to record audio and video in a professional way. While Apple itself is already recording its keynotes with the iPhone 15 Pro, this is just another wake-up call for content creators also to be mindful of their audio, as it helps distinguish professional content from just good content.

Shure is already selling the MoveMic in three different options. Users can get just one microphone, two for a better interviewing-like experience, and a complete kit with a receiver to ensure both audio channels sound perfect.

MoveMic One is available for $249, MoveMic Two for $349, and the complete kit with a receiver costs $499.

BGR will let you know more about this product as we get a chance to review it in the future.