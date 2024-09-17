Setapp Mobile debuts as a major iPhone App Store alternative in Europe

MacPaw on Tuesday announced that the Setapp Mobile app marketplace is available on iPhone in Europe in an open beta version. The release follows a closed beta that launched earlier this year after Apple enabled third-party App Store alternatives in the European Union.

As exciting as installing a third-party App Store alternative might be, only iPhone users who are physically present in the EU countries will have access to Setapp Mobile.

Other international users who want to take advantage of iPhone sideloading features cannot circumvent Apple’s protections. To access third-party app stores, you’ll need an Apple Account (Apple ID) tied to an EU address and payment options.

Apple opened the iPhone to competitors in the EU following pressure from regulators. The new Digital Markets Act (DMA) legislation forced Apple to make critical changes to the iPhone experience earlier this year. That’s how app marketplaces like Setapp Mobile can offer apps to users in the EU.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

You’ll need to install iOS 17.4 or later on your iPhone before getting the Setapp Mobile app. You’ll need to go to this link to get Setapp Mobile and get started with the open beta experience.

Users who participated in the Setapp Mobile closed beta will lose access starting Tuesday. They’ll have to join the new open beta, which should offer various improvements.

“The valuable feedback from our closed beta has helped shape Setapp Mobile,” Mykola Savin, Director of Product Management at MacPaw, said in a statement.

“Based on our user insights, we’ve made significant stability improvements to enhance the overall user experience. We’re also proud to have doubled the number of available apps since the closed beta and are excited to continue expanding our app catalog. As we transition into open beta, we’re looking forward to gathering more data and perspectives to make sure Setapp Mobile continues to meet the evolving needs of our users and the broader market.”

Installing apps on iPhone from the Setapp Mobile store. Image source: Setapp

Setapp is a subscription service that gets you access to various apps on the Mac as long as you pay a monthly fee. The Setapp app for Mac offers more than 250 apps.

The same principle applies to Setapp Mobile. At this stage, you’ll have 50 apps to choose from, which is already double the number available during the closed beta. You’ll get a seven-day free trial before having to pay for Setapp Mobile.

If you’re already a Setapp subscriber on the Mac, you’ll get free access to Setapp Mobile with a Power User or AI Expert subscription. An iOS Advanced plan is available for $9.99/month, which costs as much as the Mac-only plan.

The Power User plan costs $14.99/month and gives you access to four Macs and four iOS devices. You can save 10% if you get an annual subscription instead of going month to month. A Familly plan costs $19.99/month and supports up to four Setapp accounts.