Meet Setapp, one of the first third-party iOS app stores

Now that the EU has formally adopted the Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple has to allow third-party companies to launch their own mobile app stores on iOS in Europe. On Thursday, we got an early look at one of the first contenders, as software developer MacPaw announced that the beta version of its Setapp store is launching in April.

What makes Setapp unique is that it’s a subscription-based platform with a collection of curated apps rather than a traditional store. In other words, you pay a set monthly price for access to the store and can download as many apps as you want.

Big news! MacPaw will launch @Setapp Mobile Beta in the EU – the first alternative marketplace for iOS with a curated selection of apps 🚀



Read on for some insider secrets, including the first apps on board: https://t.co/b7Tc2hm7JA pic.twitter.com/lYfplYlnFp — MacPaw 🇺🇦 (@MacPaw) February 29, 2024

“We are setting a new path for the software industry towards a better and more diverse app ecosystem. This will offer customers more choices and a better overall user experience,” wrote Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and Founder of MacPaw. “With Setapp our promise is simple: to offer software and tools that streamline your workflow, ignite your creativity, and amplify your impact. We carefully curate our collection, ensuring that every app, every feature, and every update aligns with our philosophy of meaningful efficiency.”

Setapp is currently available on the Mac App Store for $9.99 per month, with access to over 240 individual apps. They range from work and productivity tools to creative software such as media players, icon designers, image resizers, video editors, and more.

If you find yourself spending more time scrolling through the official App Store in search of apps than you do actually downloading and using them, Setapp might be a useful alternative.

MacPaw says the beta version of Setapp will feature productivity and business tools, creative and design software, lifestyle and productivity apps, utility apps, and specialized professional tools. There will likely be some crossover with the apps on the Mac version.

If you live in the EU, you can join the waitlist for the Setapp Mobile beta right here.