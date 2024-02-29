Here’s another hint Apple AI will take over iOS 18 and iPhone 16

Apple is widely rumored to add several AI features to iOS 18 and its upcoming iPhone 16 lineup. While past reports highlighted some of the functions we might expect, TrendForce is now giving us another hint that Cupertino has big AI plans for 2024.

In its most recent note, the research firm talks about AI server expansion this year. While the company expects this market to increase 2.05% YoY with 13.654 million units, it also shows that one of these AI server firms, Supermicro, wants to “aggressively expand its efforts to secure AI orders from clients, including Apple and Meta.”

With Apple’s CEO Tim Cook teasing AI features coming in the near future, it’s safe to assume that Apple will continue to expand its efforts on this matter by expanding its AI servers. Last year, analyst Jeff Pu suggested Apple built hundreds of AI servers in 2023, with more planned for 2024. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said Apple was expected to spend around $4.75 billion on AI servers this year.

Image source: Apple/YouTube

That said, it’s only a matter of time until Apple shares the latest Artificial Intelligence features with iOS 18 during the WWDC 2024 keynote.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

During Apple’s annual shareholders meeting yesterday, the company’s CEO said Cupertino will “break new ground” in generative AI. “We believe it will unlock transformative opportunities for our users.”

Some of these opportunities have been highlighted by previous reports, which include:

Auto-summarizing and auto-complete features for core apps and productivity software (Pages, Keynote). This was also rumored by leaker yeux1122, which says code on iOS 18 suggests this function.

Better playlist creation in Apple Music

Siri (a big overall overhaul with a focus on AI)

Code completion in a new version of Xcode for developers

AppleCare tools to assist employees in helping customers with troubleshooting

BGR will let you know once we learn more about Apple’s iOS 18 AI features. Check our full guide about this upcoming system below.