See what it’s like to take a Zoom call in the new Mercedes E-Class

Have you ever had to take a work call in your car? Well, gone are the days of having to do so through Bluetooth with your phone or running audio through your infotainment system. It’s full-on video calls from here on out!

Motoreport took to TikTok to share a look at what it’s like to take a Zoom call in the 2024 Mercedes E-Class. In the video below, you can see an incoming Zoom call pop up on the center screen. Just like a regular phone call, you can either accept or decline the call — nothing too crazy there.

However, things get really interesting when you actually accept the call. As you can see in the video, you can actually take a full-on video call right in your car. It appears there is an interior camera used for your video and, likely, the car uses the same microphone it uses for phone calls for your audio. Check it out:

Zoom isn’t the only app coming to the new Mercedes E-Class. TikTok will be featured in the car as well. The two companies announced the partnership back in February. David Saidden, Director of Distribution Business Development at TikTok, said that the move is meant to give users “more opportunities to enjoy the content they love.”

“With our mobile app, we bring people little moments of joy throughout their day. As we aim to expand that experience for our users, we’re excited to partner with Mercedes-Benz to introduce immersive in-car entertainment, which will give our community more opportunities to enjoy the content they love.”

As TikTok starts building itself into cars, Mastodon is still trying to figure out how to help users actually sign up for its service. BlueSky is trying to be the next Twitter, and Twitter is trying to be the next Facebook. It’s a weird time for social media.