BeReal launches RealPeople, a feed of famous people ‘being real’

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

BeReal, the social media company focused on authenticity, is launching a feed dedicated to famous people.

In a blog post, the company announced RealPeople, a new feed that features nothing but famous people instead of your friends. BeReal says that RealPeople is a “curated timeline of the world’s most interesting people – from top athletes, artists, activists, and everything in between.” The company is pitching it as an “ever-changing collection of who is inspiring and intriguing us from around the world but just like you, they’ll be sharing real unfiltered glimpses into their daily lives.”

So, it appears that the social media app built around authenticity is hoping that it can get influencers, celebrities, athletes, and the like to share authentic posts instead of the curated photos and videos that we usually get from their accounts.

BeReal wants RealPeople to “eliminate society’s notion that public figures live in an alternate, filtered universe.”

With RealPeople we want to try and eliminate society’s notion that public figures live in an alternate, filtered universe. And hey, it might surprise you to see you’re listening to the same song as your favourite media personality 🎶or have the same coffee order as the good-looking F1 Driver from the telly ☕.

It’s all about humanizing celebrities, I guess? According to the company, “RealPeople is our next step in trying to help bring out all of the things we enjoy about a connected human experience.”

As we saw with the launch of BeReal, people were excited to share and see an authentic glimpse of the daily lives of their closest friends instead of the filtered view we normally show online. We’re continuing to learn a lot about how people use BeReal and how we hope we can have a positive impact on society.

As BeReal tries to bring more celebrities onto the platform by forcing them to humanize themselves for all of us rabid fans, Mastodon is trying to make its decentralized social media app easier to actually sign up for.