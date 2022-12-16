Click to Skip Ad
Santa takes over TikTok this Christmas with new text-to-speech effect

José Adorno
By
Published Dec 16th, 2022 11:33AM EST
TikTok Santa's tex-to-speech effect
Image: TikTok

It’s almost Christmas time. To celebrate this joyful season, TikTok has announced a new text-to-speech effect: Santa Claus himself. Father Christmas, as the Brits would say, can make your videos feel a bit more tender with the good old man voice available.

To start using Santa’s voice, write a text on your TikTok video, give a long press, and then select the “Text-to-speech” feature. Santa’s voice will be highlighted alongside other characters, such as Trickster, Scream, Wacky, Peaceful, and more.

@tiktoknewsroom

Happy Holidays! 🎄 #Santa is arriving early this year with an all-new text-to-speech effect to spread some joy this season!

♬ original sound – TikTok Newsroom – TikTok Newsroom

In June, TikTok expanded the text-to-speech effect to the text-to-singing voice effect. In this case, it allows users to use a singing voice and turn any writing text into a song while choosing from the alto or tenor melodies. Here’s how to use it:

  1. On the Create screen, record or upload a video.
  2. Type in your desired text.
  3. Tap the Text-to-Speech button [speaking head icon].
  4. Once the Text-to-Speech panel appears, tap on the different icons to hear your text sung in the different pre-selected melodies.
  5. Click “Next” and post your video!

Last but not least, TikTok released its 2022 recap early this month by bringing all videos, songs, and trends that made so many people record and experience the app. For example, in 2022, across the US, TikTok users eagerly awaited a teacher’s musical reveal to his students, fell in love with Tariq, aka Corn Kid, and learned the choreography of Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.”

“We’re honored to celebrate our global community who shaped this year’s trends, shared new ideas, learned from one another, and turned their passions into careers and livelihoods throughout 2022. It’s been truly inspiring to see over a billion people around the world from different backgrounds and perspectives come together to experience joy, connection and a sense of belonging on TikTok, a unique place where creativity thrives,” said Vanessa Pappas, Chief Operating Officer, TikTok.

That said, Santa’s text-to-speech effect will be available during Christmas, so make sure to enjoy it while it’s available.

José Adorno
José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin American broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

