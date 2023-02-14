Samsung’s OneUI 5.1 update is rolling out to the S22, Z Fold4, more

If you own the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Galaxy Z Fold4, or the Galaxy Z Flip4 (or maybe all three), today is a pretty good day for you.

As reported by GSM Arena, Samsung has started to roll out its OneUI 5.1 update to the Galaxy S22 models, the Galaxy Z Fold4, and the Galaxy Z Flip4. The report notes that the update was originally expected to show up next week but that users started seeing the update hit their phones as early as yesterday.

So, what’s new with OneUI 5.1? Well, some users have already had the latest software version since Samsung already brought it to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. While that phone doesn’t launch for another three days, it has been in the hands of reviewers and included the new software update. As the report notes, OneUI 5.1 offers “new widgets, Expert RAW mode, improvements to the gallery, connectivity, DeX mode, and more.”

The outlet also predicts that any phone that was able to update to OneUI 5.0 should expect to receive the 5.1 update in the future, although any particular timeline is unknown at this point. In fact, the update is already available for the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20, so Samsung seems to be rolling out the update pretty quickly.

The update comes a few days before the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will officially launch on Friday, February 17th. The company announced the new lineup at its Galaxy Unpacked event a couple of weeks ago. The new models feature a starting price of $799.99 and a 200MP camera system — a move aimed at taking on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup. It also unveiled a new lineup of Galaxy Book laptops with one primed to go after the market Apple has been recently dominating with the Apple silicon-powered MacBook Pro models.