Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 is the first phone to get Android’s February security update

If you have a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra, you are the lucky recipient of Android’s February security update.

As reported by XDA Developers, Android has officially rolled out its security update for the month of February. Google usually rolls security updates for the platform out on a monthly basis, and February is no exception. While some phone makers can take a while to implement the update for their devices, Samsung tends to be pretty quick about it.

That reputation holds up with the February update, with Samsung already rolling it out to the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Both phones are already able to download and install the security patch. The report specifically notes that “both the global and US carrier unlocked variants are receiving the new update.”

So, what’s in the update? Being a security update, there likely aren’t any new features for the phones to be seen, and that tracks based on the release notes that Samsung has made available. The update addresses a number of security vulnerabilities for Android, some of them considered “critical” or “high” in terms of their importance. So, if you have a compatible phone, make sure you install that update!

Samsung’s security update comes a week after the company hosted its Galaxy Unpacked event, its first in-person event since the pandemic began. At the event, the company announced the Galaxy S23 series with starting price of $799.99 and a 200MP camera system — a move aimed at taking on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup. It also unveiled a new lineup of Galaxy Book laptops with one primed to go after the market Apple has been recently dominating with the Apple silicon-powered MacBook Pro models.

At the event, Samsung also announced that it would be teaming up with Google and Qualcomm on mixed-reality, another potential threat to Apple and, of course, Meta.