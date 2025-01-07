Samsung Ballie might be the coolest AI robot we see at CES 2025

Samsung’s playful Ballie AI robot made an appearance at CES 2025, reminding us how cool such a smart home device might be. It also reminded us that Samsung first introduced the Ballie concept in 2020 and that we’ve seen it since. We never got release dates from Samsung, as this seemed to be the kind of CES product that might never become commercially available.

That’s changing this year, as Samsung set a 2025 release date for Ballie. The actual date isn’t available, but Samsung seems committed to launching the robot commercially. After what I have seen so far, and without actually getting a hands-on experience, I have to say the prospect of having an AI robot like Ballie at home sounds pretty great.

This isn’t just about Ballie running multimodal AI models that might be as powerful as ChatGPT. It’s not just about having Ballie act like a potential smart home hub that lets me easily control connected gadgets. It’s also about Ballie becoming an improvized, portable projector that can beam any content on the nearest wall.

Ballie projecting a show on the floor for a good boy. Image source: Samsung

From what we see in the demos, Ballie will understand you when you talk to it and recognize objects around you, including things you might have questions about. It’ll also be able to map your home and determine where to project the answers you were looking for or what’s the best place to play a movie.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Ballie will also help you control your smart home, assuming you connect it to everything and give it access to those settings.

Ballie acts like a work companion. Image source: Samsung

Say I want none of the genAI features Samsung offers and rely on ChatGPT for my AI fix. Also, say that I control smart home gadgets from a different device, likely the phone. The prospect of having a good enough entertainment system follow me around the house might be exciting enough.

Yes, it’s about laziness here. I want a mobile projector that can cater to various needs, from projecting movies or workout sessions on a wall to beaming up information on the ceiling while I might be doom-scrolling in bed. And what about watching content in a foreign language with the AI translating everything?

I’d still make use of AI in these instances, as I’d hopefully control Ballie by voice. But the main purpose would be turning the robot into a portable large display that I wouldn’t actually have to carry around.

Ballie projects workouts on the ceiling. Image source: Samsung

As for the projecting abilities of Ballie, TechRadar reports the robot features a Full HD triple-laser projector that can deliver quality comparable to the Premiere 5. Also, this is the “world’s first switchable lens projector,” which means Ballie can throw content both near (on the floor) or far (on a wall).

What’s missing from this CES 2025 presentation is the actual price for Ballie. Samsung has to hit the sweet spot with it, and I have no idea what that spot is. We might not have long to wait until Samsung reveals the price, as the same TechRadar learned Ballie will be released in the first half of the year.

Check out Samsung’s video demo below to see what Ballie can do around the home.