Belkin Stage PowerGrip is an iPhone 16 Camera Control button that actually works

CES isn’t just the home of crazy gadgets and tech innovations that might not launch for years. It’s also the place where some tech companies launch products that are actually ready to be released. CES 2025 is no different, and accessory maker Belkin is firmly in the category of companies that aren’t trying to sell a sci-fi dream or some sort of AI vaporware gadget that will be years in the making.

Instead, Belkin brought a series of new iPhone accessories to CES that will be available in stores in the coming months. Among them, there’s a new iPhone battery pack called Stage PowerGrip that looks a lot like the handle of a traditional DSLR camera. That’s not an accident, as the battery pack doubles as a shutter button that might give you the iPhone 16 Camera Control alternative you’ve been looking for.

I looked forward to the iPhone 16’s Camera Control long before Apple announced the 2024 flagships. I wanted faster access to the camera, and the new button was exactly what I needed.

After using the iPhone 16 Plus for a few days, I discovered the sad truth. The Camera Control wasn’t for me, because it doesn’t work well at all. It’s in a very uncomfortable positive, so I’d much rather use the on-screen buttons for my iPhone camera.

Belkin Stage PowerGrip power bank: Color options. Image source: Belkin

The Belkin Stage PowerGrip might be a good Camera Control alternative regardless of what iPhone model you’re using. Its primary purpose isn’t being a camera shutter but recharging your iPhone. The accessory features a 10,000 mAh battery that will be good for at least a couple of recharges.

The battery pack works with MagSafe at 7.5W speeds and features a built-in USB-C port for faster wired charging.

The MagSafe magnets will keep the Stage PowerGrip in place on the back of the iPhone, and that’s where its design comes in handy. The battery can double as a stand to hold your iPhone in place while consuming content.

Its camera-shaped grip should also work well when capturing content. That’s where the built-in button will come in handy. Pair the accessory with the iPhone and you have a camera shutter accessory. It’s not as versatile and sophisticated as the Camera Control, but the Stage PowerGrip can be a good alternative.

The accessory will launch in May, though the price hasn’t been revealed. It’ll work with any iPhone, but you’ll need an iPhone 12 or later to make the most of the MagSafe magnets. Expect to find it in stores and online in various color options, including powder blue, sandbox, fresh yellow, pepper, and lavender.