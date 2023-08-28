Samsung ViewFinity S9 is finally here to rival Apple’s Studio Display

After being announced during CES 2023, Samsung started selling its Apple Studio Display competitor. The 27-inch ViewFinitiy S9 monitor features a 5K display with a 99% DCI-P3 and 218 PPI.

With more saturated and vivid colors with crisper details, the Sout Korean company says this monitor offers “smart color calibration designed for creative professionals,” which is an industry first. “Users can conveniently customize the screen for precise settings without expensive, complex calibration equipment whenever they want. Using the SmartThings app, users can choose to calibrate in the Basic mode for a quick and easy adjustment of white balance and gamma setting, or they can use Professional mode for complete control of color temperature, luminance, color space, and gamma settings.”

Users only need to point their smartphone camera at the monitor to calibrate the display. Once it’s done, they can view a report detailing the adjustments made and the Delta E color accuracy,

Like Apple Studio Display, the ViewFinity S9 offers a matte option to limit light reflection and glare on the monitor. It has Thunderbolt 4 and Mini DisplayPort inputs and USB-C ones as well. The Thunderbolt 4 compatibility allows users to charge devices with up to 90W of power and transfer data reliably at speeds up to 40 Gbps.

Unlike Apple Studio Display, which offers a 1080p webcam, this monitor has a built-in 4K SlimFit camera that connects via a pogo pin without additional cables or equipment. Samsung says the camera delivers “crystal clear quality for video calls” on apps like Google Meet.

What makes the ViewFinity S9 display unique is the ability to use Smart TV apps when you’re not using the monitor to work. A report says Apple is working on a similar approach with a future display, but the availability is still unclear.

Should you get Samsung ViewFinity S9 instead of Apple’s Studio Display?

It all depends on your needs. They’re similar products, but each one has a few positive points and drawbacks. For example:

Samsung ViewFinity S9: It can be used as a smart TV, has a 4K webcam, there’s an anti-glare screen, and you can adjust its height. That said, it might not work as intended with your Mac device, and the back of this product isn’t as premium as Apple’s counterpart.

It can be used as a smart TV, has a 4K webcam, there’s an anti-glare screen, and you can adjust its height. That said, it might not work as intended with your Mac device, and the back of this product isn’t as premium as Apple’s counterpart. Apple Studio Display: It has a premium finish, works perfectly with your Macs, and has terrific speakers. That said, the anti-glare screen and adjustable height require users to pay more, and you can only use it to connect to a Mac or iPad.

If you have a Mac, it’s recommended that you choose the Studio Display, but if you are a Windows user – or just found the Samsung ViewFinity S9 in a good deal –you should get it. Both will look good in your office, and it’s nice that there is more and more competition in the monitor segment.