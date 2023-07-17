Samsung ViewFinitiy S9 launches in August to compete with Apple’s Studio Display

After being announced during CES 2023, Samsung is about to start selling its Apple Studio Display competitor next month. The 27-inch ViewFinitiy S9 monitor features a 5K display with a 99% DCI-P3 and 218 PPI.

With more saturated and vivid colors with crisper details, the Sout Korean company says this monitor offers “smart color calibration designed for creative professionals,” which is an industry first. “Users can conveniently customize the screen for precise settings without expensive, complex calibration equipment whenever they want. Using the SmartThings app, users can choose to calibrate in the Basic mode for a quick and easy adjustment of white balance and gamma setting, or they can use Professional mode for complete control of color temperature, luminance, color space, and gamma settings.”

Users only need to point their smartphone camera at the monitor to calibrate the display. Once it’s done, they can view a report detailing the adjustments made and the Delta E color accuracy,

Like Apple Studio Display, the ViewFinity S9 offers a matte option to limit light reflection and glare on the monitor. It has Thunderbolt 4 and Mini DisplayPort inputs and USB-c ones as well. The Thunderbolt 4 compatibility allows users to charge devices with up to 90W of power and transfer data reliably at speeds up to 40 Gbps.

Unlike Apple Studio Display, which offers a 1080p webcam, this monitor comes equipped with a built-in 4K SlimFit camera that connects via a pogo pin without additional cables or equipment. Samsung says the camera delivers “crystal clear quality for video calls” on apps like Google Meet.

What makes the ViewFinity S9 display unique is the ability to use Smart TV apps when you’re not using the monitor to work. A report says Apple is working on a similar approach with a future display, but the availability is still unclear.

With so many similar features – with a few extra points – Samsung’s Apple Studio Display competitor will also be available for less than Apple’s option: $1,599.99 vs. $1,799. In addition, the South Korean company has a cheaper option, the Samsung M8 monitor, which launched in June.