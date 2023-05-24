Samsung’s Apple Studio Display rival just got even better, plus it’s cheaper

Samsung has announced a new iteration of its Apple Studio Display rival. The 2023 Smart Monitor Samsung M8 received multiple upgrades and feature enhancements from the previous generation.

The South Korean company says its Apple Studio Display competitor offers 4K resolution with HDR10+ support and 400 nit brightness with color coverage up to 99% sRGB color gamut, which brings “all content to life in brilliant color for content creators.”

While Apple Studio Display offers 5K resolution, which is ideal for Macs, the new Samsung M8 monitor is still a solid option, mainly because it provides two different sizes: 27-inch and 32-inch displays.

Samsung also slimmed the bezels, so it looks even better than a standard M1 iMac. The company says this Apple Studio Display rival has a flat, super slim back of 11.39mm thick. It offers a height-adjustable stand with tilt, and the screen can now rotate 90 degrees to view long documents in portrait orientation. In addition, it’s possible to put it on a wall mount.

The Samsung M8 monitor also offers smart TV-like features such as Samsung Gaming Hub and popular streaming apps like Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube, and users can connect, control, and manage smart devices through its built-in SmartThings Hub.

Image source: Samsung

The Apple Studio Display competitor offers built-in voice assistants, including Bixby and Amazon Alexa. It also has a built-in mic, offers a removable, magnetic camera with FHD resolution, and video conferencing features with Google Meet and other apps. It even features a Center Stage-like feature called Auto Framing, which keeps users in the center of the frame, even when they move.

This monitor also can wirelessly connect to Apple devices to view content from an iPhone, iPad, and Mac on a bigger screen. Samsung even enhanced the interface of the M8 monitor, so mouse and keyboard control functionalities now work with SmartThings and Smart Hub.

Lastly, it offers four ports. Users can connect completely to the smart monitor without any adapters to charge devices, transmit data, or make the most of a multi-screen setup.

The Samsung M8 monitor will be available this June in Warm White, Daylight Blue, Sunset Pink, and Spring Green colors. It costs $699.99 in the 32-inch version and $649.99 in the 27-inch version, basically 1/3 of what Apple charges for the Studio Display.