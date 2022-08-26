Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are now on sale: Here are the best deals

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphones a couple of weeks ago and offered buyers various preorder deals right after the launch event. Moreover, the Korean giant also unveiled new wearable devices, including the Galaxy Watch Series 5 smartwatches that also come in a larger Pro model and the brand new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earphones.

The new foldables are the most exciting new Android phones right now, and also the most expensive ones. That’s why Samsung started throwing deals at customers even before the launch event. Customers who registered for preorders could stack discounts of up to $200 on top of all the deals that Samsung offered during the preorder period.

If you’ve somehow missed that, you should know that you can still score significant savings on the Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 now that the handsets are available in stores.

Foldable phones are still not perfect and are not mainstream devices, either. But Samsung has been at the forefront of the foldable industry, delivering significant advances in the past few years. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are no different, bringing various improvements to tried and tested designs.

With all that in mind, it’s no surprise that Samsung’s foldable phones are still expensive. The lack of any real competition in the foldable space, combined with the current state of the economy, certainly didn’t help Samsung reduce the prices of last year’s models. But the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 aren’t more expensive than their predecessors, at least.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $1,799, while the cheapest Galaxy Z Flip 4 costs $999. These are the regular prices before any deals and discounts are applied.

However, Samsung will continue to offer plenty of deals on foldable devices even after the preorder period.

You’ll find Samsung’s release deals for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 below. Additionally, we’ve also listed the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deals that are available this week.

Should you buy the new Samsung foldables?

As you can see above, the new Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 deals have expiration dates. You’ll want to check them out and ensure you qualify, especially for the enhanced trade-in deals.

If you’re wondering whether the phones are worth buying, you should know there’s no real alternative in town. But the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are Samsung foldables that are easy to recommend compared to past generations.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 might look like their predecessors, but Samsung made a few key changes that fans of foldable devices will appreciate.

That’s especially true for the Fold 4, which is lighter and thinner than before, yet still just as durable. It’s all thanks to a new hinge mechanism and display design changes that helped Samsung reduce the phone’s weight.

Moreover, the aspect ratio has been improved, so using the phone in folded mode is easier than with earlier models.

As for the Flip 4, the handset looks almost identical to its predecessor. The one big improvement concerns the external display. It’s better in general, but especially for taking selfies with the primary camera system.

As for the hardware, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are typical 2022 Android flagships. They rock the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform. The processor is faster and more efficient than the Galaxy S22 series’ chips.

That said, it’s up to you to go for one of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 release date deals above. Samsung should offer additional discounts in the future once these offers expire, but there’s no guarantee they’ll be better.