Samsung dumps Galaxy S22 FE in favor of extra S22 Ultra supply

Samsung has allegedly cancelled the Galaxy S22 FE. The Fan Edition of Samsung’s latest flagship was expected to arrive sometime this year. However, new reports point towards Samsung dumping it in favor of meeting the demands for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE cancelled, new reports claim

Reports of the Galaxy S22 FE cancellation were first noted by TheElec. That original report, which was translated from Korean, says that Samsung cancelled the Galaxy S22 FE in order to expand on supply for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The S22 Ultra is the company’s current high-end flagship. With the ongoing chip shortages, the company has reportedly been struggling to keep up with demand for the device. TheElec says that Samsung originally planned to produce around 3 million units of the Galaxy S22 FE model. However, the S22 FE would have used the same chip as the S22 Ultra. Instead, Samsung decided to save supply for the Ultra.

Samsung has yet to share any official notes about the Galaxy S22 FE being cancelled. There were previous reports about Samsung swapping the FE version to a Mediatek chip. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. The chip shortage has had an immense impact on the mobile industry for the past several years. And it looks like the Galaxy S22 FE is simply another victim of that shortage.

The Fan Edition returns in 2023

While Samsung has most likely canceled the Galaxy S22 FE, it will return with the Galaxy S23 FE in 2023. Hopefully, by then much of the chip shortage will have returned to normal. According to reports, Samsung plans to manufacture 3 million units for the S23 FE. However, we’ll need to wait and see how everything pans out in the long run.

The unprecedented success of the S22 Ultra during a time when chip shortages are still affecting the mobile industry is notable. And it makes sense for Samsung to push its manufacturing supply toward the higher-end device. Still, there is a lot of love out there for the company’s Fan Editions. And the Galaxy S22 FE’s cancellation may be disappointing for many. But, keep in mind that this is not official news.

All I can recommend right now is to wait for additional confirmation from Samsung on the cancellation. It’s still possible that the device could drop in the coming months. Or, these reports could prove true, and the S22 FE may never see the light of day.