Reve Image is the latest AI image generator going viral online

I’m not the biggest fan of AI models that generate high-quality, lifelike images because they leave the door open to abuse. Just look at the latest Gemini model removing watermarks, or Google’s Pixel 9 AI image editing and generation features, which prompted plenty of backlash because they didn’t clearly label AI content as fake.

However, AI models that generate images and videos from simple text prompts are incredibly impressive. A program running online that can quickly turn your thoughts into photos and videos. This explains why companies like Google need impressive AI image-generation techniques. These photo-centric models indicate that the AI at work is sophisticated, which it is.

But it’s not just Google, OpenAI, and others that have impressive AI image-generation technology on hand. Reve AI’s Reve Image is going viral online for its ability to quickly render terrific-looking images based on text prompts.

Other AI image generators also produce visually stunning results. What’s amazing about Reve Images is that the AI can handle text generation in photos. Even better, it lets you quickly edit your prompt on the spot to create another set of images that better meets your needs.

To get started, simply go to Reve and log in with your Apple or Google account. After that, you’ll be presented with a landing page featuring all sorts of amazing AI images (screenshot above).

Some of them look so real that you won’t be able to tell they’re fakes. Again, that’s why I’m not a fan of AI-generated images, especially the kind that don’t feature clear markings of AI use. On that note, Reve Image doesn’t mark images as made with AI, either. You’ll find a “Reve.art” mention under the Content Creator field in the file’s metadata, but nobody looks at that.

Check out the image below, which I created and downloaded with Reve Image. It looks like a real photo of a woman engaged in some sort of conflict in a snowy setting. I know, it’s strange; it’s snowing despite all the green vegetation around her. What’s going on there?

An AI image created with Reve Image. Image source: Reve

Well, the AI photo above was just one of the four results Reve Image made for me, as seen below. You can also see the prompt I used. That prompt is massive and very detailed, right? It also featured a lot of bolded words that you’re tempted to click to see what happens.

The truth is I did not write that prompt. Instead, I just picked a random AI-generated image that Reve Image showed on my account page after I logged in. It’s the soldier in one of the images Reve placed randomly on my account page to demo the AI. I selected that photo and clicked on Edit Prompt. Here’s the original prompt used to generate that soldier image:

I clicked on those bolded words to select from different suggestions, which are probably AI-generated as well. Talk about a fast way to edit a prompt!

I could have added other descriptors or changed the wording. The point here is that Reve Image took the prompt and gave me the results above. It’s incredible, and the AI took just a few seconds to deliver the four photos. By the way, the one I picked to download has not been altered in any way other than the file name. It’s a PNG file with metadata you can inspect.

Also, I could have started with a real photo of my own and then asked the AI to reinterpret it in a specific way. Interestingly, Reve Image lets you revert back to the original image if you don’t like the edits.

Reve Image is free to use right now. All you need to do is log in and agree to the privacy policy. You get 20 free images each day, and your account comes with 100 credits. Each generated image consumes a credit, and you can buy 500 credits for $5.

As for Reve’s (French for dream) tech, the company offers a brief “about” description on its website. It’s “a small team of passionate researchers, builders, designers, and storytellers with big ideas” from California.

Reve Image has been trained from the ground up, Reve says, to “excel at prompt adherence, aesthetics, and typography.” Hover over some of the words, and you learn that “prompt adherence” means “the ability to follow detailed instructions precisely.”

Similarly, “aesthetics” means “the ability to create high-quality, beautiful images.” Then there’s “typography,” or the AI’s ability to create “text in both graphic design and environmental contexts.”

2/ Change any image using plain language:

✍️ Swap this with “San Francisco” in bold text

✍️ Show me a few different colors pic.twitter.com/0rSHCBkkHw — Reve (@reveimage) March 24, 2025

As you can see on X, Reve can indeed render text, which other AI image generators might struggle with. Reve also has benchmarks for its product on social media that indicate Reve Image is the best AI image generator in town, beating some of the bigger, more established names.

All I know is that Reve Image is definitely exciting. I also hope the dreamers at Reve will find ways to make their AI products safer, starting with placing clear identification on AI images.