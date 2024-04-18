Revamped Adobe Express mobile app now available with Firefly gen AI tools

The Adobe Express app just received its biggest update yet by bringing features powered by Adobe Firefly generative AI. With that, millions of content creators can take advantage of the app to ideate, design, and share social media posts, videos, flyers, logos, and more.

“Adobe Express brings the magic of Firefly generative AI directly into web and mobile content creation experiences,” said Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president of Adobe Express and Digital Media Services, Adobe. “We’re excited to see a record number of customers turning to Adobe Express to promote their ideas, passions, and businesses through digital content and on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and other social platforms.”

The new Adobe Express app with Firefly generative AI tools brings the following changes:

Video : New templates to combine video clips, images, and music. Users can add animations and generate real-time, highly accurate, editable, and customizable captions in 100+ languages to any video. It also supports video timeline, layer timing, and 4K video.

: New templates to combine video clips, images, and music. Users can add animations and generate real-time, highly accurate, editable, and customizable captions in 100+ languages to any video. It also supports video timeline, layer timing, and 4K video. Text to Image : Quickly create a new look for a project by instantly generating new images with Firefly generative AI.

: Quickly create a new look for a project by instantly generating new images with Firefly generative AI. Generative Fill : Insert, remove, or replace people, objects, and more with text prompts.

: Insert, remove, or replace people, objects, and more with text prompts. Text Effects: Use generative AI to make attention-grabbing headlines, copy, and messages with text styling.

Image source: Adobe

Text to Template: Create fully editable templates with a simple prompt for various outputs such as social media posts, flyers, posters, and more. Leverage assets from Adobe’s collection of best-in-class fonts, Adobe Stock photos, generated images, or a user’s own images.

Create fully editable templates with a simple prompt for various outputs such as social media posts, flyers, posters, and more. Leverage assets from Adobe’s collection of best-in-class fonts, Adobe Stock photos, generated images, or a user’s own images. Expanded Content and Templates: Access thousands of video and multipage templates, more than 28,000 Adobe Fonts, and hundreds of thousands of Adobe Stock videos, music tracks, and design assets.

video and multipage templates, more than 28,000 Adobe Fonts, and hundreds of thousands of Adobe Stock videos, music tracks, and design assets. Quick Actions : Edit, resize, remove backgrounds from images and videos, generate a QR code, or trim a video with just one click.

: Edit, resize, remove backgrounds from images and videos, generate a QR code, or trim a video with just one click. Content Scheduler: Plan, preview, schedule, and publish to social media channels like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and more, quickly and easily.

The new Adobe Express mobile app with Firefly generative AI tools is now available. The app is free to download, but requires a subscription to unlock all the benefits of the software.