Report says M3 MacBook Pro models will launch in 2023, but I seriously doubt it

While we wait for Apple to confirm if it’s holding an October event to introduce new Macs and iPads, DigiTimes (via MacRumors) says the company is readying two new MacBook Pro models before the end of this year.

Interestingly, the publication isn’t saying Apple will introduce the base-model 13-inch MacBook Pro but the higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. Here’s a quote from the report:

“Apple is expected to ship new models of 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices in the fourth quarter of 2023 with miniLED backlighting that can increase the display brightness by 10% compared to the first-generation specifications, the sources said.”

The report then explains that this change won’t be for a brighter display but for power efficiency. “The brightness enhancement is not meant to improve picture quality, but rather to save power and improve battery life, the sources said, adding that the new devices will start shipping in the fourth quarter of 2023.”

Although it’s very possible that Apple could have an improved miniLED panel for upcoming M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro models, it’s possible that DigiTimes might have heard something wrong regarding when these new Macs will launch.

With the M2 family finally completed, Apple still needs to introduce the entry-level M3 processor before announcing more powerful options. If the company follows the trend from the past two years, it will first unveil base-models MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with the M3 chip, and a few months later, it will announce M3 Pro and M3 Max products, such as high-end MacBook Pro and a new Mac Studio, for example.

Other trusted sources, such as Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, say Apple will announce the 3nm M3 Pro and M3 Max chips between spring and WWDC 2024, which is most likely to happen.

The latest M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models were unveiled in January, so we don’t expect Apple to make any other announcement before January 2024 – although spring or June seems more likely.

Below, you can find everything Apple could still announce this year.