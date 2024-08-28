Click to Skip Ad
Reddit is down for everyone, not just you

Published Aug 28th, 2024 4:29PM EDT
Reddit's latest logo.
Image: Reddit

If you’re having trouble loading Reddit right now, you’re not alone. On Wednesday, the popular social media site began experiencing widespread outages. Around 4:00 p.m. ET, reports of big issues at the site began spiking on Downdetector.com.

Reddit seems to be coming back online as of 4:30 p.m. ET, but I am still seeing the occasional error message along these lines: “Our CDN was unable to reach our servers.”

I also was presented with this error message at various points during the outage:

upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers. retried and the latest reset reason: connection failure

On Reddit’s status site, the company says that it began investigating an issue that was causing “degraded performance” at 4:16 p.m. ET. Then, at 4:32 p.m. ET, the company updated the page, explaining that “the issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.”

Looking at the uptime chart, the site has had a relatively scot-free year when it comes to lengthy outages. There was some brief downtime back in April, but it’s been smooth sailing otherwise in 2024. We’ll provide an update when Reddit implements the fix.

UPDATE | Reddit implemented a fix at 4:45 p.m. ET and is “monitoring the results.”

