Proton Drive app for Windows now available to encrypt all your cloud files

No matter what computing platform(s) you might choose, you will need dependable cloud storage for all sorts of purposes. You might want to back up files to the cloud, share files with others, or just have certain documents available to you at all times. If you go with Proton’s Proton Drive cloud storage solution, you also get full encryption, which means nobody can access your files, not even Proton.

Proton Drive is available as a standalone app that offers free storage for the free plan. But you can also bundle it with Proton’s other end-to-end encrypted software solutions, including Mail, Calendar, VPN, and Proton Pass. And starting today, Proton Drive is available as a standalone Windows app, making it even easier to back up, sync, and access cloud files securely.

The Proton Drive free plan gets you just up to 1GB of cloud storage, but you only need to spec $3.99 per month for 200GB of storage. The $9.99 per month Unlimited plan gives you access to 500GB of storage and all the other premium Proton apps.

Whether you’re about to decide on what Proton plans to get or you’re a longtime user, you should also download the Windows app if that’s your operating system of choice. Proton said in an announcement it chose Windows for its first Proton Drive desktop app because of the massive user base. Over 1.4 million people use Windows worldwide, many of which will require cloud storage.

Proton Drive was in beta before the release, with Proton finding that Windows users have uploaded over five times more data using it compared to the web app or the mobile apps.

Proton’s Proton Drive cloud storage app for Windows. Image source: Proton

The Proton Drive app for Windows will offer features that some people expect from any cloud storage apps. Like seamless synchronization between devices and offline access to files. That’s the bare minimum a cloud storage app should offer.

On top of that, Proton Drive also gets you a version history of each file, which means you won’t accidentally lose data by unintentionally deleting files. You’ll be able to recover your data and revert to the previous version if the need arises.

More importantly, Proton Drive is end-to-end encrypted. That means all your files are yours and yours alone. Moreover, Proton also encrypts the metadata so nobody can access information about your files. Not even Proton.

Proton Drive for Windows will support that powerful encryption. And you don’t have to pay a monthly subscription to benefit from strong data protection. Proton offers the same encryption support for all plans, free tier included.

Remember to use a strong password for your Proton and/or Proton Drive account, and you’re all set. On that note, you might want to use Proton Pass to protect all of your passwords.