Proton announces a ton of new features for its encrypted Mail and Calendar services

Proton has long been a go-to service for privacy due to its popular mail client. Now, the company is announcing a slew of new features that are coming to not only its mail product but its calendar product as well.

When it comes to Proton Mail, the company is rolling out a number of updates including the ability to schedule an email to send at a later date or time, set a reminder for a received email or snooze an email for later, and categorize emails. You can see the entire list of new features below:

Schedule send

New tracking protections

Set reminders or snooze emails

Categorized emails

Message content search in our mobile apps

Deeper integration with other Proton services

The company says that the mail client will also have “improved privacy and ease of use.” Some of those updates include the ability to respond to an email without opening the composer and a new Android app:

The message view in your inbox will be streamlined to provide a cleaner email-reading experience. You’ll be able to respond to messages without opening the email composer.

We’ll release a completely rewritten Proton Mail Android app that runs faster and adds a conversation view.

All official Proton emails will be marked with an authenticity badge, replacing our current starring system.

When it comes to Proton Calendar, the company is adding the ability to create tasks and to-do lists to add alongside events, similar to the functionality currently offered by Google Calendar and its To-Do product:

Tasks and to-do lists

Better sharing

Improved convenience

The company says that the release date on these features is “subject to change as we collect more feedback from the community,” but it plans to release them all over the course of 2023. You can read more about the new features on the company’s blog post.