Pokemon Trading Card Game Live launches on June 8 for iOS, Android, and PC

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

After a long beta testing period, the Pokemon Company announced that Pokemon Trading Card Game Live will officially launch on June 8 for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices. With that, the company will shut down Pokemon TCG Online before the new game’s release.

According to a press release, Pokemon Trading Card Game Live will launch alongside the latest expansion of TCG with Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved set, allowing players to collect and battle with new Pokemon ex and Tera ex cards. In addition, to celebrate the official launch of the game, players who log in to the game between May 2 and June 6 will receive a special customization accessory, including a coin, card sleeves, and a deck box.

Developed and published by The Pokemon Company International, Pokemon Trading Card Game Live allows players to enjoy the Pokemon TCG in an updated digital format. Releasing as a free-to-play game, Pokemon TCG Live offers beginner and veteran players a fun and accessible way to experience the Pokemon TCG, including various gameplay modes, daily quests, customizable avatars, and Pokemon TCG accessories, as well as fan-favorite activities like building decks and battling friends.

Players around the world can download Pokémon TCG Live on mobile devices via the App Store and Google Play or on PC and Mac at Pokemon.com/TCGL.

Here’s how and what can be transferable from TCG Online to Pokemon Trading Card Game Live

After the game is made available, you can transfer cards and accessories.