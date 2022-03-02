Playing Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck could get you banned

Bungie has issued a stern warning to Destiny 2 players planning to jump in on the Steam Deck. Bungie shared the warning on its official website. Based on the warning, it appears playing Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck could lead to a game ban.

Bungie warns against playing Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck

Image source: Bungie

We’ve seen a lot of concerns around the Steam Deck’s battery life. We’ve also seen worries about its general performance as a gaming machine. Despite all of that, the Steam Deck has received a lot of praise. Something you might not have expected, though, is that playing certain games on the Steam Deck could get you banned from them.

That appears to be the case with Destiny 2. Bungie recently updated its guide to playing the game on Steam. In the guide, Bungie says that it doesn’t recommend playing Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck. In fact, Bungie warns that any users playing Destiny 2 on it will be banned from the game.

“Destiny 2 is not supported for play on the Steam Deck or on any system utilizing Steam Play’s Proton unless Windows is installed and running,” the post reads. “Players who attempt to launch Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck through SteamOS or Proton will be unable to enter the game and will be returned to their game library after a short time.” Bungie ends the post by saying that it will ban any players attempting to bypass the incompatibility.

Not all games will play nice with Valve’s handheld

Image source: Valve

This new update from Bungie is further evidence that not every game will play nice with the handheld system. Not being able to play Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck is just one prominent example of that unfortunate truth. Bungie hasn’t shared any official reasoning for the warning. However, many speculate that the move might have something to do with the integrity of the Steam Deck’s anti-cheat coding.

Bungie uses an anti-cheat system known as BattlEye. Valve also added support for the system in its Proton operating system. However, some believe that Bungie could be skeptical of the actual integrity of the anti-cheat running on Valve’s operating system. Others speculated on Reddit that the open system boot approach the Steam Deck uses could leave too much room for cheaters to access much-needed files and systems.

No matter the reasoning, the point still stands. If you were hoping to play Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck, you’re going to want to wait a while, at least until you can safely load Windows onto the handheld PC.