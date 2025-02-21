Oppo Find N5 is the world’s thinnest foldable phone

The $599 iPhone 16e might be the most important new gadget of the week, given the massive appeal of iPhones in general, but it’s not the only notable new smartphone launching in February.

Chinese vendor Oppo unveiled the highly anticipated Find N5 foldable on Thursday. The phone will be available internationally but not in the States. That’s because the OnePlus Open 2 version we were expecting the Find N5 to become in certain markets isn’t happening.

That’s a shame, considering how good the first OnePlus Open foldable was, but especially considering how impressive the Find N5 is. We’re looking at what seems to be the world’s thinnest foldable, a title that belonged to Honor’s Magic V2 and V3 phones in previous years.

Somehow, Oppo made an even thinner phone. The Find 5 is “as slim as a pencil” at 8.93mm and “as light as a coffee cup” at 229g. I can’t see how Galaxy Z Fold-type foldables can get any thinner unless we remove the USB-C port.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Also, the Oppo Find N5 is as expensive as the Galaxy Z Fold, at almost $1,900, so it’s not going to be for everyone, assuming you can find it in a store near you.

Unfolded, the Find N5 measures 4.21 mm in thickness. That’s even thinner than the Magic V3’s 4.4 mm profile. It’s much thinner than Samsung’s Fold-type foldables. The Korean giant has only started making ultra-thin foldables last year, and it’s yet to catch-up to Chinese rivals.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 coming this summer will be as thin as the Galaxy Z Fold SE launched last fall, but that means it’ll still be thicker than the Find N5.

Oppo Find N5 is thin and light. Image source: Oppo

The Find N5 features an 8.12-inch foldable display on the inside and a 6.62-inch cover screen. Both displays support dynamic refresh rate (1-120Hz), HDR10+, and peak brightness exceeding 2100 nits.

Folding the screen is a 3D-printed titanium alloy hinge that allowed Oppo to reduce the phone’s thickness by 26%. The hinge is reinforced “with industry-leading 2200 MPa Ultra-High-Strength steel” which “ensures exceptional durability and reliability.” The phone’s frame is made of aircraft-grade 7-series aluminum alloy.

The external screen is protected by “ultra-thin” nanocrystal glass, while the Find N5’s foldable display features ultra-thin glass and two anti-impact films for improved protection against drops and stronger bending resistance.

The battery packs powering the ultra-thin Find N5 are also impressive. The two batteries have a combined capacity of 5,600 mAh and feature “industry-leading energy density” thanks to the use of silicon-carbon tech. Battery life estimates are 25 hours for continuous video streaming and 8.6 hours for continuous Zoom meetings.

The Oppo Find N5 features two ultra-slim batteries. Image source: Oppo

The Find N5 also supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, which is significantly faster than most phones.

Otherwise, the Find N5 is a regular Android flagship by 2025 standards. The foldable features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the same processor that powers the Galaxy S25 and other flagships. The Elite chip is paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

On the back, we have a triple-lens camera with a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. The handset also features two 8-megapixel selfie cameras, one on the front of the screen and one on the inside. As you might expect, the camera will offer various genAI-editing features that are in line with competitors.

You can control a Mac remotely with the Oppo Find N5 foldable. Image source: Oppo

The phone runs ColorOS 15.0.1, which is customized for the larger foldable display. The OS comes with AI integration, as expected for phones these days. Oppo mentions AI-powered translation, text generation, and call summarization features for the Find N5 but also Google-specific AI features, like Circle to Search and the Google Gemini app.

Interestingly, the Oppo Find N5 lets you control a Mac remotely with the help of a macOS app.