New information regarding the official OnePlus 12 specs has revealed some intriguing details about the upcoming flagship device from OnePlus. According to reports from PhoneArena and others, the OnePlus 12 will include a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, as well as a massive 5,400 mAh battery.

OnePlus has spent the past few weeks teasing various parts of the upcoming device, including sharing photos from its improved camera system, including Sony’s dual-layer transistor pixel technology in a 50MP sensor. There will also be some AI magic going on behind the scenes, which should help the Hasselblad lenses stand out even more against other flagship cameras on the market right now.

OnePlus has been doing some really amazing things with its smartphone lineup. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Based on current samples and reports, the OnePlus 12 camera specs will include a 23mm wide lens with a f/1.6 aperture, as well as an OmniVision OV64B 64MP telephoto lens sensor, which will sit underneath a periscope lens system with support for up to 3x optical zoom. The ultrawide will sport a Sony IMX581 sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens and 14mm focal length, Phone Arena says.

The OnePlus 12 will also reportedly feature a 6.82-inch OLED display capable of 1-120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. However, this information has not been confirmed by OnePlus, so it’s possible it could be incorrect. If it is correct, though, that will make the OnePlus 12 one of the brightest displays on a smartphone right now.

Combining all of this with the 5,400mAh battery will undoubtedly make the OnePlus 12 a solid flagship capable of standing up as a rival to the Galaxy S24 Ultra and whatever other flagship devices launch next year. We’re expecting to see some more official information about the OnePlus 12 specs in the coming months, with a full reveal slated for sometime in January.

Reports have also indicated that the OnePlus 12 will support up to 24GB of RAM and will include a vapor cooling system to help increase the efficiency of the embedded Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.