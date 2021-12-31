OnePlus 10 Pro launch date finally revealed in new teaser image

OnePlus has been pushing forward the release date of its flagships in recent years, with the OnePlus 9 series arriving in March 2021. That’s a lot earlier than any of its predecessors and in line with the timetable of other vendors. Next year, the OnePlus 10 series will arrive even earlier than that. The first OnePlus 10 Pro teaser just dropped, seemingly confirming the phone’s big camera redesign. But it’s not just the OnePlus 10 Pro camera that appears in the video, as the company also teases the phone’s launch date.

In previous years, the Chinese smartphone maker released a flagship handset in the first half of the year and a second, updated version of that phone in the second half. By bringing the OnePlus 10 Pro launch closer to the start of 2022, OnePlus can put more distance between the first flagship of 2022 and the second.

However, OnePlus did not have a OnePlus 9T in stores this year. The ongoing chip shortage might be the explanation for that. The OnePlus reorganization under Oppo could be another. Or maybe the fact that OnePlus now makes mid-range devices and flagships is a good enough reason to avoid a “T” model this year. It’s likely a combination of factors that convinced OnePlus not to make the OnePlus 9T.

Whatever the case, the OnePlus 10 Pro will arrive much earlier than usual if this teaser is accurate. That doesn’t necessarily mean that OnePlus will have a OnePlus 10T in stores in the second half of 2022, though.

The OnePlus 10 Pro launch teaser

OnePlus has already been teasing that the OnePlus 10 phones will arrive earlier than usual. And we saw plenty of leaks detailing the OnePlus 10 Pro design and specs. It’s the usual dance we witness every year in the months preceding the launch of the new OnePlus hardware.

But we now have what appears to be an official OnePlus video that teases the OnePlus 10 Pro. Posted on Weibo (via 9to5Google), the video shows the OnePlus 10 Pro design from the leaks.

We get a glimpse at the hole-punch curved display on the front. The clip also shows the triple-lens camera on the back that comes with Hasselblad branding and a metal casing. The teaser also shows two different colors for the handset, including black and green.

At the end of the clip, the video tells us the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch on January 11th at 2:00 p.m. local China Time. That’s January 10th, 10:00 p.m. PST.

OnePlus will probably confirm these OnePlus 10 Pro launch details in the coming days, as January 10th is almost upon us.