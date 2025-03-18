Nvidia just announced two new personal AI supercomputers

Speaking at GTC 2025 on Tuesday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revealed two new “personal AI supercomputers,” powered by Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell platform. The computers, dubbed DGX Spark and DGX Station, are said to give AI developers, researchers, and students the ability to prototype, fine-tune, and run large language models on desktops.

DGX Spark (previously known as Project DIGITS) is the world’s smallest supercomputer, and it looks to be about the size of Apple’s M4 Mac mini. Nvidia’s DGX Spark is powered by the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, which features fifth-generation Tensor Cores, FP4 support, and can deliver up to 1,000 trillion operations per second of AI compute.

Meet Nvidia’s DGX Spark AI supercomputer. Image source: Nvidia

Meanwhile, Nvidia says that the DGX Station “brings data-center-level performance to desktops for AI development.” This beast ships with the GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip, 784GB of coherent memory space, and the ConnectX-8 SuperNIC networking accelerator with support for networking at up to 800Gb/s.

“AI has transformed every layer of the computing stack,” said Huang at the keynote address. “It stands to reason a new class of computers would emerge — designed for AI-native developers and to run AI-native applications. With these new DGX personal AI computers, AI can span from cloud services to desktop and edge applications.”

You can reserve the DGX Spark starting today on Nvidia.com, with deliveries expected to start arriving this summer. Prices start at $3,999 for Nvidia’s own 4TB Founders Edition, but Asus is also selling the 1TB Ascent GX10 supercomputer for $2,999.

Nvidia says that the DGX Station will be available later in 2025 from a number of manufacturing partners, including Asus, Boxx, Dell, HP, Lambda, and Supermicro.