Now you have another good reason to update your iPhone immediately

Leaked documents show which iPhone devices Cellebrite can unlock. This well-known mobile forensics company has a tool that can unlock modern iPhones and extract files from them even if they’re locked. That said, 404 Media published a story highlighting how you can protect yourself from a possible attack, and the solution is easy: Update your iPhone.

At least until April 2024, the Cellebrite tool could unlock from iPhone 8 to iPhone 14, running iOS 16 to iOS 17.0.3. Currently, the devices at higher risk are iPhone XR and iPhone 11, which can be unlocked if they’re running up to iOS 17.3.1.

While the company continues to investigate how to access more devices running iOS 17.4 or newer, it seems Cellebrite hasn’t achieved that just yet. That said, the best way to keep yourself protected is by updating your iPhone, whether buying a new one or updating your operating system.

Despite iPhone 8 and iPhone X models that can be updated to iOS 17, iPhone XR or newer can be updated up to iOS 17.5.1, and they’ll all get iOS 18 once it’s available later this fall. However, buying a new iPhone is also a better way to protect yourself, as Apple adds extra layers of protection in newer models.

To 404, Cellebrite confirmed the veracity of the information. Still, the company says it’s not doing anything wrong. “Similar to any other software company, the documents are designed to help our customers understand Cellebrite’s technology capabilities as they conduct ethical, legally sanctioned investigations—bound by the confines of a search warrant or an owner’s consent to search. The reason we do not openly advertise our updates is so that bad actors are not privy to information that could further their criminal activity,” Victor Ryan Cooper, senior director of corporate communications and content at Cellebrite, wrote.

“Cellebrite does not sell to countries sanctioned by the U.S., EU, UK, or Israeli governments or those on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklist. We only work with and pursue customers who we believe will act lawfully and not in a manner incompatible with privacy rights or human rights.” However, some reports show this tool was used for paramilitary forces in Bangladesh.

BGR will keep following up on the latest information on that matter.