Nothing Ear and Ear(a) event: How to watch and what to expect

It’s not officially spring under the first tech events start to bloom, and it appears that Nothing wants to get in on that action with a couple of new audio products and some other things that they are being more tight-lipped about.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the company announced that it would be holding a special event on Thursday, April 17th, at 6:00 AM EST. As depicted in the tweet, it looks like the event will focus on the company’s new wireless earbuds.

What to expect from Nothing’s Ear and Ear(a) April event

As far as what to expect from Nothing’s event on Thursday, the company kind of went ahead and gave away the goose already. In the description for the placeholder video on YouTube, the company confirmed that, in addition to other announcements, the company will introduce the third generation of its Ear headphones as well as its new Ear(a) product. The thumbnail also says what it’s for.

Welcome to the Nothing Community Quarterly Update, live from Tokyo. Join us for the launch of Ear and Ear (a), and much more.

The Nothing Ear. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The company already sells a second generation of its Ear headphones as well as the Ear (stick), so it’s unclear if the Ear(a) will replace the Ear(stick) or launch as a third option in the lineup. It’s also unclear what kinds of upgrades we can expect from the Ear and what will set it apart from the new Ear(a).

I’m also wondering if the company will announce a partnership with OpenAI since the animation in the video from the tweet above looks a lot like ChatGPT’s audio assistant feature. That would make a lot of sense for a company like Nothing to try and set itself apart from Apple, Google, and others in being one of the first companies to more closely integrate AI into headphones.

How to watch Nothing’s Ear and Ear(a) April event

As the company has done with tons of its other events, Nothing will be streaming its Play Date April event on YouTube. Since the event is on YouTube, the company has created a placeholder video that you can even set a reminder for.

Once the event goes live, you’ll get a push or email reminder (or both) so you don’t forget to tune in. Of course, the video will remain on YouTube as well after the event is over if you happen to miss it.

You can watch the Nothing Community Update | Q1 2024 event on YouTube below:

If you, for some reason, don’t have YouTube (who is this person), you can also sign up to get notified of the event and the products via the company’s event page. The event will kick off on Thursday, April 17th at 6:00 AM EST.

We’ll be tuning (or listening) in on Thursday. See you there!