Google Maps and Search add new AI features for EVs, plus new public transit features

In anticipation of this year’s Earth Day, Google on Wednesday announced new features for Google Maps and Search that should make travel more sustainable. The company plans to make it easier for travelers to choose alternatives to driving in Maps and Search. Google Maps will suggest public transit alternatives to driving, and you’ll find information about trains and buses directly in Google Search.

Google also improved how it displays charging station information for electric vehicles. The company will rely on AI to summarize reviews so you can easily find an EV charger in a new area. It’ll also take into account multi-point trips when suggesting charging stations along the way.

Trains in Google Maps and Search

You can already use Google Maps to travel between two points with public transit options rather than driving your car. All you have to do is select the correct menu option when setting up your route. But Google will now offer public transit directions and walking routes right into the driving mode, as seen below.

Google Maps can suggest alternatives to driving when appropriate. Image source: Google

Train and other transit suggestions will pop up only if travel times are comparable and practical for your needs. Unfortunately, the feature will initially only be available in 15 cities around the world, including Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, Montreal, Paris, Rome, and Sydney.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

If you prefer public transit over other alternatives, you’ll also love another feature Google just launched for Google Search. You can perform searches along the lines of “Boston to Philadelphia train,” and you’ll get schedules and ticket prices, complete with links to the relevant booking options. The feature will also support searches for buses.

Google Search will let you find train connections directly on the results page. Image source: Google

This new Search feature will be more widely available than the Google Maps suggestions above. Google is rolling out Search support for trains in 38 countries, while long-distance bus routes are coming to 15 countries.

Train support is also coming to Google Flights in the coming months, so you can find more sustainable alternatives to flying to your next destination.

Improved EV charging experiences

Back to Google Maps, Google will make it easier to find EV charging stations in places you haven’t been before. It uses AI to scoop up and summarize detailed information from user-generated reviews so you can figure out your surroundings faster.

As you can see in the following image, Google Maps will tell you that you’re approaching a charger and give you detailed information on where to find it.

Google Maps uses AI to summarize directions to an EV charging station. Image source: Google

Electric vehicles with Google built-in will be the first to get another charging-related feature. Google Maps will show you nearby chargers on the map, complete with charging speed information and real-time port availability. That way, you’ll know exactly what your best charging options are.

Moreover, cars with Google built-in will now suggest EV charging stations in Google Maps for trips that involve multiple stops. This is an upgrade of the feature Google launched last year. Google Maps can already suggest charging locations for vehicles with Google built-in.

Google Maps will display charging speed and real-time port availability for EV chargers. Image source: Google

Finally, Google’s travel search portal supports a new EV filter, so you can select hotels with charging stations nearby.