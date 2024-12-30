Here’s why you’re crazy if you don’t use a service like Norton VPN Plus

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within belong to the author.

Norton is one of the most popular antivirus and cybersecurity brands in the world, and there’s a simple reason for that: it’s one of the best in the business. Norton’s security tools are robust enough to stop hackers and cutting-edge cyber threats, but they’re simple enough for anyone to use.

The company is widely known for its best-in-class antivirus software, which has been blocking viruses and malware for more than three decades. But Norton also makes another tool that should be installed on every computer and mobile device in your family: Norton VPN Plus.

These days, everyone knows that you’d have to be crazy to use a computer without antivirus software. No matter how careful and safe you are, there will always be virus and malware threats that work their way past common-sense safeguards. When that happens, software like Norton AntiVirus is there to protect you and your data.

Of course, antivirus software alone isn’t enough anymore to fully protect you and keep your info private. You also need a VPN service that’s secure, reliable, and fast. Thankfully, Norton VPN Plus checks all of those boxes and more.

Why do you need a VPN?

Keeping your digital life safe and secure is no longer solely about blocking malware and hackers. It seems like every big tech brand out there is trying to mine your personal data to track you and serve targeted ads. Plus, many people prefer to keep their browsing and streaming habits private from their ISPs, which can otherwise monitor and track everything you do online.

By encrypting your traffic and routing it through a secure server, you’ll make it so much harder for companies to track you online — and that’s exactly what a VPN service does.

A VPN, or “Virtual Private Network,” can be thought of as a virtual cloak that blocks your browsing from view. Your computer connects to a VPN server using a secure, encrypted connection. Then, the VPN server connects to all the sites you browse and relays the data to your computer. This way, it’s much more difficult for companies to see what you’re doing and track you online.

Privacy is the main reason to use a VPN, but it’s not the only reason. A robust VPN service like Norton VPN Plus also has servers all over the world. This way, you can access content that may be blocked in your region. You can also bypass georestrictions if you live in a region where certain types of content are blocked.

Why is Norton VPN Plus the best?

Now that you know why you need a VPN, the only question left is which VPN service to choose. There are a few big names out there, but Norton VPN Plus is our favorite by a wide margin.

First of all, Norton’s global VPN network spans dozens of regions around the world. That means you can hop from region to region anytime you want, and your traffic will be fully encrypted and secure.

Even more important is speed. Slow data speeds used to be a huge problem for VPN services, but you won’t have any issues with Norton VPN Plus. Streaming through Norton’s VPN servers is twice as fast as average VPN speeds, and downloads are 26% faster than the competition.

You’ll enjoy an average data transfer rate of over 300 Mbps when using Norton VPN Plus. That’s a whopping 60 times faster than the 5 Mbps you need to stream 1080p Full HD content. Whether you live alone or in a house full of online gamers, you can rest assured that you won’t have to deal with slow data speeds or bottlenecks.

The other great thing about Norton VPN Plus is that it’s so much more than just a VPN service. In addition to best-in-class VPN, you’ll also get data breach alerts, scam protection, cloud storage to back up your files, and even full-fledged antivirus. That’s no typo, folks… despite how affordable Norton VPN Plus is, it includes full access to Norton’s antivirus software!

On top of that, if you upgrade to Norton VPN Ultimate, you get even more features like parental controls, screen time controls, and the ability to pinpoint iOS/Android device locations.

Check out Norton’s website to learn about all the great features that come with Norton’s VPN services.

Save over 50% your first year

Now that you know how impressive Norton VPN Plus is and how many value-adds it comes with, you probably think that it costs an arm and a leg. Top-rated antivirus software alone often costs more than $100 a year, after all.

Good news: Norton VPN is shockingly affordable.

Thanks to a huge 54% discount that’s available directly from Norton, you’ll pay just $49.99 for your first year of Norton VPN Plus. That works out to $4.17 per month to protect up to 5 Windows computers, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Android devices.

Meanwhile, if you want to upgrade to Norton VPN Ultimate instead, it’s currently only $59.99 for your first year thanks to a 53% discount. That includes protection for up to 10 devices, 50GB of Cloud Backup instead of 10GB, and family perks like parental controls and screen time limits. And for those who only want Norton VPN Standard service without all the bells and whistles, the first year is half off at $39.99.

Importantly, no matter which plan you choose, Norton offers an impressive 60-day money-back guarantee with annual plans.