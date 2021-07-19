Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. Rain Shower Head Amazon
    08:41 Deals

    Amazon has a luxurious bathroom upgrade that went mega-viral on TikTok for only $14
  2. Best Alarm Clock 2021
    12:52 Deals

    See why TikTok is obsessed with this $20 mirror LED clock from Amazon
  3. Best Laptop Deals
    14:28 Deals

    Amazon’s hottest Windows 10 Pro laptop deal of Prime Day 2021 just came back
  4. AirPods Pro Amazon
    11:42 Deals

    Surprise sale slashes AirPods Pro to Amazon’s lowest price of 2021
  5. Amazon Deals
    09:51 Deals

    Today’s best deals: $10 true wireless earbuds, $20 Alexa gadget, $22 waterproof spea…
HomeTechGaming

Is Nintendo planning to release another new Switch sometime soon?

July 19th, 2021 at 4:19 PM
By
New Switch

Traditionally, Nintendo has been more than happy to let all its fans and the media breathlessly speculate about its plans. That wasn’t the case this week. Days after Nintendo announced the Switch OLED model, Bloomberg reported that its updated console would only cost $10 more to produce than the original Switch. As a result, Nintendo would see better profit margins from its OLED model, which will retail for $350. According to Nintendo, this is not accurate.

Today's Top Deal Flash sale: AirPods Pro are back down to Amazon's lowest price of 2021 from Prime Day! List Price:$249.00 Price:$189.99 You Save:$59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Nintendo pushed back against the claims on Twitter. It’s rare for Nintendo to even acknowledge such reports, much less to reference them directly. Nintendo never actually names Bloomberg in its tweets, but it’s clear which report the company is citing. Here is Nintendo’s full response:

Nintendo didn’t offer any proof to support its claim. It’s Nintendo’s word against Bloomberg’s. For its part, Bloomberg did report on Nintendo’s response, but had nothing to add.

Where is the Nintendo Switch Pro?

Perhaps more notable is the second tweet from the video game company. In addition to denying the report about profit margins, Nintendo also took the opportunity to quash the growing cacophony of rumors that other Switch models are in the works.

Before the OLED Switch was announced, reports suggested Nintendo was working on a Switch Pro. The Pro model would have more powerful internals and would be able to play games in 4K. None of this turned out to be true about the OLED model. Nevertheless, we just can’t escape the Switch Pro. GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb reiterated that he had “only ever personally heard 2022 for a Switch Pro” on the same day Nintendo announced the OLED model. He also pointed out that it wouldn’t be entirely shocking to see the company that released six 3DS models make more than two Switch models.

It’s also worth noting that Nintendo never discusses new hardware until it’s much closer to launch. If there is a new Switch model coming out at some point in 2022, it’s highly unlikely the company would say a word about it until the end of this year at the earliest.

Nintendo’s Switch OLED model launches on October 8th, 2021 for $349.99.

Today's Top Deal Flash sale: AirPods Pro are back down to Amazon's lowest price of 2021 from Prime Day! List Price:$249.00 Price:$189.99 You Save:$59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Jacob started covering video games and technology in college as a hobby, but it quickly became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently resides in New York writing for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information