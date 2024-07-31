Next-gen Apple Vision Pro might steal my favorite M4 iPad Pro feature

A new generation of Apple Vision Pro isn’t expected before 2026. However, rumors suggest this new model will be lighter, more power-efficient, have a better field of view, and unlock new capabilities with newer, faster processors.

One of these improvements was first introduced on the M4 iPad Pro: Tandem displays. According to the Korean website Sisa Journal (via MacRumors), LG and Samsung prototyped micro-OLED displays with tandem OLED technology.

A future generation of Apple Vision Pro could potentially adopt this technology. While the current display is already impressive, these new panels could bring the same benefits available on the M4 iPad Pro: Better power efficiency, a brighter and more accurate display, and increased longevity compared to single-layer screens.

For example, with the M4 iPad Pro, Apple was able to make the display extremely thin, but thanks to the tandem OLED displays, it still offers great battery life even with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro attached to the tablet.

It’s currently unclear when LG and Samsung will begin mass production for tandem micro-OLED displays, but the South Korean companies have plenty of time to build them, as the next Vision Pro isn’t expected to arrive any time soon.

Apple’s current specs for micro-OLED displays are already impressive. Here’s how the company describes them: “Featuring a breakthrough ultra-high-resolution display system built on top of an Apple silicon chip, Vision Pro uses micro-OLED technology to pack 23 million pixels into two displays, each the size of a postage stamp, with wide colour and high dynamic range. This technological breakthrough, combined with custom catadioptric lenses that enable incredible sharpness and clarity, delivers jaw-dropping experiences.”

That said, two-tandem micro-OLED displays could make the immersive experience with Apple Vision Pro even better, especially with newer chips expected to unlock new mixed reality experiences.