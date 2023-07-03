Next-gen Apple monitor may become a smart display when it’s not in use

Future Apple monitor models could be everything users ever wanted. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, the Cupertino firm is working on multiple new monitors, including likely successors of the 2019 Pro Display XDR and the 2022 Studio Display.

More interesting, Apple is also planning to release a monitor that can be used as a smart display when the Mac is idle. Some ideas include displaying weather and calendar information – which Apple just previewed with iOS 17’s StandBy mode.

That way, this Apple monitor could be another display to get an iPhone chip inside. Currently, the Studio Display uses the A13 Bionic chip for webcam and speaker capabilities.

Gurman’s wording show that this could be another display instead of a new iteration of the monitors Apple currently sells.

While both of them are praised for their capacities – and, honestly, they are the best choice if you want to plug your Mac into an external display – there are a few features they lack that would be well-received.

For example, neither the Studio Display nor the Pro Display XDR offers a 120Hz refresh rate, or as Apple calls it, ProMotion. This technology is available for high-end iPhone, iPad, and MacBook models but not for the company’s displays.

That said, even if you buy the very expensive Pro Display XDR, you’ll get a trade-off by adding a 32-inch 6K display but losing the smoothness of a higher refresh rate.

For the Studio Display, Apple could offer a better screen for a future iteration – such as a LED panel instead of an LCD – and also add a higher-refresh rate. For a starting price of $1,799, this product could also include a built-in adjustable stand without charging users more.

Unfortunately, Gurman doesn’t expect a new Apple monitor to land before 2024 “at the earliest,” so regular users can confidently buy the Studio Display, and professionals should wait a bit longer for a Pro Display XDR replacement.