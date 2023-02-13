New M3 iMac could launch by the end of 2023

Another report corroborates that Apple will launch an M3 iMac by the end of this year at the earliest or the beginning of 2024. In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman indicates that Apple will indeed skip the M2 chip and only introduce a new iMac with an upcoming processor generation.

Here’s what he said:

I haven’t seen anything to indicate there will be a new iMac until the M3 chip generation, which won’t arrive until the tail end of this year at the earliest or next year. So if you want to stick with the iMac, you’ll just have to sit tight.

A redesigned iMac was one of Apple’s first products unveiled with its silicon. Introduced at the beginning of 2021, the company opted for a 24-inch screen, colorful finishes, and white bezels. The M1 processor boosted it by making this computer reliable and fast.

While Apple opted for an M2 MacBook Air, M2 Mac mini, and M2 entry-level MacBook Pro – all products first introduced at the end of 2020 – the company apparently decided to wait for another generation to announce an M3 iMac.

Since the M2 processor still uses a 5nm technology process, the gains from one generation to another are rather shy. With the M3 chip, Apple is expected to get a more expressive performance and power efficiency increase.

Besides that, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently said he expects the M3 iMac to feature a “similar form factor design,” which is something Apple did with the Mac mini and the MacBook Pro by upgrading their internals while the outside looks the same.

One important thing to note is Kuo expects this iMac to launch in 2024 and not 2023, as Gurman suggests.

BGR will keep reporting on Apple’s plans for new computers and releases.