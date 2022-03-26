New details about Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air lineup emerge

Display analyst Ross Young took to Twitter today and revealed some interesting tidbits about Apple’s upcoming MacBook Air revamp. Suffice it to say, if you’re contemplating purchasing a new MacBook Air, it may be worth holding off because some compelling enhancements are on the way. Notably, MacBook Air rumors, like iPhone rumors, should always be taken with a grain of salt.

Before diving in, it’s worth mentioning that Apple this year reportedly has two MacBook Air models in the pipeline. The first model is said to be a slightly bigger version of the current 13-inch Air. The second model is reportedly a 15-inch MacBook Air.

2022 MacBook Air rumors: What to expect

First off, Apple’s brand new 13-inch MacBook Air will reportedly get the same notch design Apple introduced on its MacBook Pro line. With thinner bezels, users can expect slightly larger screen real estate. To this point, Young writes that the 2022 MacBook Air display will increase from 13.3-inches to 13.6 inches.

Ross also had a tidbit about the rumored 15-inch MacBook Air. Specifically, Ross notes that the display size on this rumored device will be 15.2 inches. Incidentally, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is no stranger to accurately forecasting Apple’s product roadmap, also took to Twitter this week and relayed that the rumored 15-inch notebook may not be part of the MacBook Air family.

We’ve also seen some conflicting MacBook Air rumors with respect to display technology. To this end, Ross adds that the new MacBook Air will not have a mini LED display. Apple will presumably stick with LCD displays as a means to keep costs down. This, of course, aligns with Apple’s traditional strategy of encouraging users to spend more money on Pro models for more advanced technologies.

2022 MacBook Air specs

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Apple shocked the computing world when it unveiled its M1 processor. In an era where hardware performance gains were incremental, Apple’s M1 completely flipped the script and set an entirely new bar for computing performance. Since then, the M1 line has expanded to include the M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra.

Looking ahead, many people reasonably assumed that Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air would be the first Mac to get the M2. There’s no doubt Apple has an M2 in the pipeline, but there are conflicting reports as to whether or not the upcoming MacBook Air models will ship with them.

Ming-Chi Kuo, for instance, believes Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air will still ship with the M1. This is certainly plausible if Apple wants to keep the price point low. Even if Kuo is accurate, that doesn’t necessarily mean the new MacBook Air won’t be compelling.

Again, the new MacBook Air will reportedly boast a brand new redesign. The iconic wedge form factor is said to be gone. Additionally, and as mentioned above, expect the new MacBook Air to look awfully similar to Apple’s 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, notch and all.

Further, there are reports that Apple’s upcoming MacBook Air lineup will be available in a variety of colors.

There’s also a report floating around, which I hope isn’t true, that the keyboard itself will be white instead of black. While I appreciate Apple trying to change things up, a black keyboard design is simply a more appealing aesthetic in my opinion. And lastly, there’s a chance MagSafe may be coming back to the MacBook Air later this year.

