Apple plans to release a 15-inch MacBook Air for the first time ever

A new report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) and analyst Ross Young reveals that Apple’s MacBook Air revamp is right around the corner. And seeing as how the M1 MacBook Air arrived nearly two years ago, a refresh is certainly in order. As to what a brand new MacBook Air design might bring to the table, DSCC relays that we’ll likely see a 15-inch version of the MacBook Air sometime next year.

Incidentally, this rumored 15-inch MacBook Air design may launch alongside a slightly bigger entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air. But if you’re not keen on waiting until 2023 for a new MacBook Air, there’s no reason to fret. While a 15-inch MacBook Air may not be in the works for this year, Apple has some exciting plans for its iconic MacBook Air in 2022.

New MacBook Air design for 2022

While we haven’t seen any mockups for this rumored 15-inch MacBook Air just yet, we have seen some mockups detailing what Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air design will bring to the table.

Interestingly enough, the new 2022 MacBook Air may eliminate the somewhat iconic wedge design. We’ve also seen reports that the overall form factor of the device will be slimmer. And aesthetically, the MacBook may be available in a variety of different colors. It certainly stands to reason that Apple’s MacBook Air lineup will receive the same treatment as the company’s recent iMac revamp.

As evidenced by the mockup above, the 2022 MacBook Air design will likely feature a notch. This certainly isn’t surprising given the notch-based display of Apple’s recent MacBook Pro models. Additionally, the new MacBook Air design may feature a white keyboard.

M2 chips are on the way

Underneath the hood, Apple’s upcoming MacBook Air will reportedly feature an M2 processor. Indeed, the MacBook Air may be the first Mac to get the M2 treatment. In light of the incredible performance of the M1, it will be fascinating to see what type of enhancements the M2 brings to the table.

According to the Apple rumor mill, the 2022 MacBook Air will arrive during the latter half of the year. As a point of reference, the original M1 MacBook Air was announced in November of 2020.

While most reports point to Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air housing an M2 processor, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo isn’t entirely on board. According to a tweet from Kuo, Apple’s upcoming MacBook Air will feature a redesign but not an entirely new processor.

Either way, it will be exciting to see what type of Mac unveilings we see from Apple this year. It’s somewhat refreshing that in a market dominated by smartphones, Apple’s Mac lineup is as intriguing as it’s been in quite some time. And back to the original rumor, a 15-inch MacBook Air would certainly be a great way to appeal to consumers looking for a large display without having to break the bank.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 13 guide.