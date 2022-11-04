New Apple TV 4K available today, here’s why you should upgrade

A couple of weeks ago, Apple announced the third generation of the Apple TV 4K. This new set-top box comes in a smaller size but is more potent than ever. Praised by reviewers as the best streamer house available, it’s now possible to buy this product in Apple Stores worldwide.

The first reason to upgrade to a newer Apple TV 4K model is that it’s faster than ever. The A15 Bionic chip is up to 50% faster than the previous generation, while the GPU performance went up to 30%.

Other important features supported are HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. These two improvements offer best-in-class images for the latest smart TVs and significantly improve the user’s visual experience.

In addition, the Apple TV 4K doubles the previous storage options available as it now offers 64GB and 128GB models. The latest version also has an Ethernet port with Thread support, making this set-top box a solid choice for those who want a powerful smart hub.

If you didn’t have the previous model, the new Apple TV 4K offers a redesigned Siri Remote. Inspired by the iPod Classic’s click wheel, it’s bulkier and harder to lose on the couch. With an aluminum finish, it’s also harder to break, as the previous model had a glass part. Last but not least, Apple ditched its Lightning port for a USB-C one instead.

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favorite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

All of these features come at a lower price. The new Apple TV 4K starts at $129 and is now available across several markets worldwide.

More Apple Coverage: Tidbits: USB-C Siri Remote, new storage options, Thread support, more