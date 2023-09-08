New AirPods Max reportedly coming as early as next year

When will Apple release a new AirPods Max? According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to bring USB-C charging to the AirPods Max as early as next year. The low-cost AirPods model will also get USB-C charging in 2024 as well.

Although Gurman doesn’t mention if Apple is already planning a second iteration of the AirPods Max or a future AirPods 4, the journalist talks about a feature that could be available on these upcoming models in his iPhone 15 predictions report.

According to the journalist, Apple is readying a successor of the 2019 U1 chip, which added precision find capabilities for many Apple products. He says the iPhone 15 will get a U2 ultrawide-band semiconductor, which will make tracking people and devices more accurate.

He reports that Apple plans to add this chip to the following versions of all of its major products, which could include a second-generation AirPods Max.

Besides that, Apple could add Bluetooth 5.3 support, a better smart case, and several new features that are coming exclusively to the AirPods Pro 2 with iOS 17. In addition, with Beats recently releasing its new Beats Studio Pro, Apple could add some of its exclusive features to the AirPods Max 2, such as Lossless capabilities with a USB-C to USB-C cable. Currently, Apple’s high-end AirPods can’t stream Lossless due to its Lightning cable that converts songs to a digital format instead of analog.

For 2023, Apple is upgrading the AirPods Pro 2 case from Lightning to USB-C. Still, the journalist doesn’t think Apple is revamping this product, which just got an H2 chip for improved audio capabilities and a smarter charging case with precision find feature.

Below are all the latest rumors on when Apple is releasing new AirPods, which features, and so much more.