New AirPods case with an interactive display might be in the works

Apple plans to release a revised version of AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C port in the coming months. As the company is also planning to release new generations of its other wireless earbuds, a patent granted to the Cupertino firm shows it could be preparing a unique new AirPods case with an interactive display.

According to Patently Apple, the US Patent & Trademark Office granted Apple a new AirPods charging case patent. Different from what we know now, the front case would feature a touchscreen display similar to the Apple Watch.

The description and images show this built-in display would offer media controls for your music experience and basic apps such as Maps, Weather, and notifications. The patent shows Apple could make the AirPods case with a built-in display to switch between apps using Siri commands or transfer a song from AirPods to a Homepod using Handoff.

Image source: Patently Apple

This patent was filed in September 2022, which means this is a pretty new idea by the company. Although it doesn’t mean Apple will launch something like this, it’s interesting to know that the Cupertino firm could be testing something similar internally.

One suggestion regarding this patent could be related to the end of the iPod line after more than 20 years available. If Apple could make the AirPods charging case interactive, the company could turn it into an iPod-like device. Even if it still needs an iPhone/iPad/Mac near, having touch controls on the case could be enough to make Apple rebrand it.

Not only that, but it could be a nice feature for those who don’t have or don’t like wearing an Apple Watch, as you can have more control on the go.

That said, there are no rumors regarding AirPods with an interactive case. Currently, Apple is rumored to be revamping the charging case for the AirPods Pro 2 to work with USB-C. The company is also readying a Lite version of its wireless earbuds, and that’s it.

BGR will keep on reporting on Apple-granted patents and future AirPods models.