Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Apple Watch Sale Watch Netflix for Free Prime Deals Upcoming Marvel Movies YouTube Desktop Chrome Loki Season 2 iPhone tricks Spider Man Disney Plus Macbook Air Alternatives
Home Tech Audio

USB-C AirPods Pro to launch soon, no other AirPods upgrades planned for 2023

José Adorno
By
Published Mar 24th, 2023 9:10AM EDT
Apple AirPods Pro In Case
Image: Christian de Looper for BGR

After iOS 16.4 Release Candidate version code suggested Apple has new AirPods and AirPods cases to unveil, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said these will likely be the new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2. Since Apple also sells only the case, this is why there are code references for both products.

Kuo expects mass shipments of the revised version of AirPods Pro 2 in 2Q23-3Q23. Interestingly enough, he says Apple isn’t planning to launch a revised USB-C version of the AirPods 2 or AirPods 3.

Apple is making this change to comply with a new European Union rule that says these electronic devices must use the same cable standard. While the company could have released AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C last year, it decided to ship the product with a Lightning port instead.

That said, Apple is also expected to announce the iPhone 15 series with a USB-C port as well. All Macs already use a USB-C port, and most iPad models do too. The same is worth for the Apple Watch with a USB-C to MagSafe cable.

With that, the only products that need to change for USB-C are the iPhone, some Mac accessories, and the AirPods.

It’s important to note that this isn’t the first time Apple has released a revised version of an AirPods model. For the first-gen AirPods Pro, Apple released a MagSafe case for this product, and it’s now doing something similar by ditching the Lightning port to a USB-C instead.

Kuo’s latest analysis means the rumored AirPods Lite isn’t the one being hinted at in iOS 16.4 codes, but the USB-C AirPods Pro instead. With no plans to bring USB-C to the entry AirPods models, Apple could be planning to add this port in the future with a new iteration of this product.

Rumors so far say Apple could launch AirPods 4 and AirPods Max 2 at the end of 2024, at the earliest.

Don’t Miss: Apple AirPods Pro 2 review: Improved in almost every way

This article talks about:

José Adorno
José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin American broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News