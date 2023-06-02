Motorola says 20% of new Razr users switched from iPhone – should Apple worry?

Samsung, Motorola, and Google have already released foldable phones. While Apple is the only major player without a folding smartphone, Motorola says it has seen a growing demand for iPhone users to switch to the new Motorola Razr as they want a foldable device.

To CNET, Motorola’s head of North American product operations said, “This is definitely the family that we have the most amount of iPhone users switching to us.” The percentage? 20% of new Razr users are coming from Apple products.

While Motorola sees this as a win, it’s important to note that the company is far from being a success in the ever-growing foldable category. Samsung dominates it, and 20% of new Razr users isn’t a clear metric at all. We don’t know how many people are buying Motorola’s foldable phones, to begin with.

The foldable market is just a small fraction of the smartphone worldwide sales. That said, there’s nothing for Apple to worry about regarding an exodus of iPhone users to Android phones just because some of them fold.

Will Apple ever release a foldable iPhone?

A foldable iPhone is still uncertain. Some analysts believe Apple could introduce a foldable product by 2024 or 2025, but most likely an iPad or Mac hybrid rather than an iPhone.

In 2022, display analyst Ross Young said he had delayed his expectations for Apple entering the foldable smartphone market to 2025 as “the company does not appear to be in a hurry to enter the foldable smartphone market, and it may even take longer than that.”

With that in mind, customers wanting a foldable smartphone will surely need to look for Android alternatives. Although most of them won’t make the switch, as the devices are fragile, don’t run iOS, and don’t offer the same ecosystem integration as Apple does.