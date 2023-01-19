Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 licenses this month

Right on the heels of ending support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1, Microsoft is now preparing to push Windows users off of another operating system. As spotted by Tom’s Hardware, Microsoft has added a disclaimer to its Windows 10 download pages warning consumers that licenses will no longer be available as of January 31, 2023.

“January 31, 2023 will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale,” explains the disclaimer on Microsoft’s website. “Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware, and other malware until October 14, 2025.”

According to Statcounter’s latest data, Windows 10 is by far the most popular version of Windows on the market, with a 67.95% market share as of December. Windows 11 is a distant second with 16.97%, while Windows 7 isn’t far behind in third with 11.2%.

Nevertheless, Microsoft is clearly ready for everyone to move on to Windows 11.

If you’re still intent on securing a Windows 10 license before Microsoft stops selling them, you still have some time. Windows 10 Home is available for $139, Windows 10 Pro will run you $199, and Windows 10 Pro for Workstations costs $309. The disclaimers are present on all three download pages, so keep that in mind before you pay for a license.

There will be other ways to acquire Windows 10 after Microsoft stops selling licenses on its site. That said, with security updates ending in 2025, you might be better off transitioning to Windows 11 sooner than later. Upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11 is still free.